ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hospital helper nearly overlooks brother after NYC fire

Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

NEW YORK (AP) — The man on the gurney looked so familiar, but in the commotion of a big-city emergency room, Yusupha Jawara quickly turned his attention back to other people seeking medical help at St. Barnabas Hospital.

After a deadly blaze broke out at a Bronx apartment building, Jawara, who lives nearby, rushed to the scene and helped transport people to the hospital. But as Sunday wore on, his concern about his family began to grow. His brother Hagi did not answer the phone. Neither did his sister-in-law.

Then he thought back to that brief glance of the man whose hair and partially masked face looked so much like his brother. It couldn’t be, he thought. Surely, his brother would have been safe on the 18th floor, far from the fire that started 15 stories below.

“I was just helping the EMS transport one person to the hospital when I saw him — somebody similar like him — on a stretcher being brought to the ER,” Jawara said Tuesday as his family began making funeral plans for their loved ones. “At that time, I didn’t have the focus to know that it was him.”

Jawara’s brother and sister-in-law, Isatou, were among the 17 people who died as they tried to flee through thick, suffocating smoke that rose through the stairwell of the 19-story tower.

The victims of the included eight children, three of them from one family that tried to make it down to safety but perished in the smoke.

Fire officials say a malfunctioning electric space heater started the blaze, which damaged only a small part of the building. But smoke engulfed the complex after tenants fleeing the unit where the flames began left the apartment door open behind them in their hurry to escape.

Spring-loaded hinges that were supposed to shut the door automatically did not work. A second door also left open in a stairwell higher up acted as a flue, sucking smoke upward and

were three children of Haja Dukuray and Haji Dukuray, originally from Gambia, according to Haji Dukuray, the uncle of Haja Dukuray. The uncle told The Associated Press he did not know if the children’s parents survived.

“This is a very close-knit community. We are predominantly from one town in the Gambia called Alunghare, so we are all family,” said Dukuray, who drove to the Bronx from his home in Delaware on Monday. “Most of the people here, we are all related in one way or the other.”

Many people in the building were also members of the same congregation, he added, “so it’s like one big family.”

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the apartment’s front door and a door on the 15th floor should have been self-closing and blunted the spread of smoke, It was not clear if the doors failed mechanically or if they had been manually disabled.

Federal safety regulators at the Consumer Product Safety Commission have opened an investigation into the space heater.

In the chaos, relatives tried to find loved ones.

“Their neighbors on the higher floors never came out and they were safe, so I thought that maybe my brother also was safe in the apartment,” Jawara said.

But when a cellphone belonging to his sister-in-law was found on the street, he knew something was wrong.

His brother fled to the United States in the 1990s as a refugee during the civil war in his homeland of Sierra Leone. He later married a Gambian woman, whose family had settled in the Bronx.

Now he and his family — and the community that has rallied together in tragedy — hope to give their loved ones closure.

Comments / 0

Related
accesswdun.com

Doctors race to save lives after NYC fire that killed 19

NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors raced Monday to save survivors of New York City's deadliest fire in three decades as authorities began investigating how thick smoke could billow through the high-rise, trapping many families inside and killing 19 people, including nine children. Dozens of people were hospitalized, including several...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kion546.com

Harrowing tales of escape after fire hits NYC building

NEW YORK (AP) — Harrowing tales of escape have emerged after a fire broke out in a New York City apartment building. Rancid black smoke filled hallways, rising from floor to floor. People tripped and fell as they rushed down darkened stairwells, unable to see. Panic turning to sorrow, as residents who escaped a fire at a high-rise Bronx apartment building learned of neighbors who did not survive. In all, Sunday’s fire killed 19 people, including nine children ages 16 and under, fire officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helper#Sierra Leone#Gambia#Nyc#Ap#St Barnabas Hospital#Ems
CBS New York

Watch Live Now: Funeral Service Underway For 15 Victims Of Deadly Bronx High-Rise Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A funeral prayer service is being held Sunday morning for 15 of the victims killed in the Bronx high-rise fire. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FUNERAL LIVE There is a large turnout at the Islamic Cultural Center in Fordham Heights. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Mayor Eric Adams, Attorney General Letitia James, Congressman Ritchie Torres and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Comptroller Brad Lander, Congressman Adriano Espaillat and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson were among the speakers. A long line of hearses carrying 15 of the 17 Bronx fire victims are now outside the funeral location. Hundreds of people have...
BRONX, NY
CBS Minnesota

Twin Brothers Found Dead Days After House Fire Near Duluth, Sheriff Says

RAMSEY, Minn. (WCCO) — The death of twin brothers found several days after their northern Minnesota home caught fire has been ruled as accidental. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says smoke inhalation was a factor in the deaths of both Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, whose bodies were found on New Year’s Day in a home on Industrial Road in Canosia Township, just north of Duluth. Jerry suffered carbon monoxide poisoning as well, and Terry also suffered burns. (credit: CBS) The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 caller reported that the brothers hadn’t been heard from in days. Investigators determined that the fire had burned at the home a few days earlier, then “apparently went out on its own.” An inoperable smoke detector was found inside the home, according to the sheriff’s office. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating, though the fire is believed to be accidental.
DULUTH, MN
NBC San Diego

Four People Hospitalized After Overdosing Near Mission Bay: SD Fire-Rescue

Emergency personnel were called out to Santa Clara Place in Mission Beach Tuesday morning after multiple people were believed to have overdosed, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD). Authorities responded to a mass casualty call just after 11:45 a.m. to a location near the Mission Bay Aquatic Center,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Voice

Central Jersey Boy Hospitalized After Being Stabbed By Brother: Prosecutor

A Middletown boy was hospitalized after being stabbed by his older brother, authorities confirmed. "The victim is in stable condition. The incident is still under investigation at this time," said Chris Swendeman, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. The identities were being withheld because it was a domestic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc17news.com

4 people hospitalized after fire at Kansas house

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Fire officials say four people were hospitalized after their house caught fire in Olathe, Kansas. The Kansas City Star reports firefighters responding to a call at about 8:15 a.m. found “significant fire conditions. Capt. Mike Hall of the Olathe Fire Department says three adults and one teenager who were inside the home were hospitalized in stable condition. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available, although Hall says the home has “significant damage.”
OLATHE, KS
BBC

Woman taken to hospital after Plymouth flat fire

A woman has been taken to hospital after suffering burns to her arm and smoke inhalation at a flat fire in Plymouth. The fire service were called to a top-floor flat on Ringmore Way at about 21:30 on Tuesday. Three fire appliances were sent to deal with the blaze. The...
ACCIDENTS
MLive

Resident taken to hospital after overnight house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A resident was taken to the hospital for evaluation after an overnight fire on Woolsey Drive SW. Grand Rapids firefighters responded around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, to a report of a house fire with occupants possibly inside the home. Firefighters found heavy fire coming...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Louisiana Man Who Spent 47 Years In Prison Is Rearrested At Prison Gate On Day Of Parole

A Louisiana man who served 47 years in prison is still incarcerated nine months after his parole date and two court decisions ordering his release. On March 18, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole voted unanimously to release Bobby Sneed from Angola Prison. Sneed was sentenced to life for his role in a 1974 fatal robbery. During the robbery, Sneed served as a lookout and did not witness the fatal shooting, but was charged with second-degree murder.
LOUISIANA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy