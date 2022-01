UK exporters will have to wait for the COVID fog to lift before they can get a clear view of the future, says Lynda Searby. Many UK food and drink exporters have had a rough ride since the start of 2020. Some free trade deals have been struck since the UK agreed to leave the EU, notably with Japan, Australia, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, with a free trade deal agreed in principle with New Zealand. UK lamb exporters are also optimistic after the US agreed to resume imports from the start of this year. However, all this combined trade is small fry in comparison with the blow taken to exports to the EU, which remains the UK's largest export trading market.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO