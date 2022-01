There are 300 fried chicken drumsticks en route to downtown Allentown, and one of them may have your name on it. That is, if you get to Zachary’s BBQ & Soul quickly enough. The southeast Pennsylvania-based eatery is opening in the Downtown Allentown Market on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The southern flare of Zachary’s, operated by Chef Keith Taylor, adds to the growing, diverse palette of the market, which opened over two years ago and already has become integral to the culinary culture of Allentown.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO