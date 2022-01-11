Army servicemember arrested in Fountain on charges related to sexual exploitation of children

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — On Tuesday, the Fountain Police Department reported having executed a search warrant in the 7300 block of Fortman Avenue in reference to a tip received from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

The warrant led to the arrest of 30-year-old Ryan Scott Taflinger, an active duty servicemember with the U.S. Army. Taflinger, who is from Fountain, was booked into the El Paso County Justice Center on felony charges related to the sexual exploitation of children, and unlawful storage of firearms.

Detectives with the Fountain Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating victims or witnesses who may have information regarding this case.

To report information, call FPD Sgt. Sheyna Marshall (719-382-6918) or the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (719-390-5555). If you’d like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers (719-382-STOP).

