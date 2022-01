It’s hard enough to learn about the past on dry ground, but what do you do when it’s underwater? Underwater archeology is exactly what museum director, archaeologist, and conservator Marie Kesten Zahn will be speaking about on Jan. 20 via the Oak Bluffs library: “The Science and History of Shipwreck Archaeology and Conservation.” She’ll take us on the journey following an artifact from the past into the present, focusing on the challenges of its conservation, and the effects of different underwater environments on ships and what they hold. Zahn will show us how material objects deteriorate and decay over time by looking at shipwrecks from diverse time periods throughout history, as well as spanning the world in terms of construction and final resting places.

