Broncos add Packers QBs coach Luke Getsy, Doug Pederson to coaching candidate list

Former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Tuesday has brought about some more names added to the list of potential replacements for now ex-Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. The team has requested interviews with two new candidates for the position, in addition to the eight already announced.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the team has requested an interview with Packers quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy (Twitter link). It is the first request he has received, but it may very well not be the last, as Pelissero adds Getsy is someone “who many regard as a future head coach.” The 37-year-old has spent seven of the last eight seasons with the Packers, including the last two as passing game coordinator.

The fact that Getsy is an unexpected addition to the pool of candidates has some wondering if he could be on the move to the Mile High City. According to Pro Football Network’s Adam Beasley, Denver could be lining up to hire current Packers OC Nathanial Hackett along with Getsy as a package deal. Beasley writes of a belief that “the Broncos have a real interest in Hackett potentially becoming their next head coach” and that the move could see Getsy coming along as offensive coordinator – a position he has experience in at three different colleges.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports (via Twitter) that Doug Pederson “will end up interviewing with the Vikings and Broncos” in addition to the interview he has already gone through with the Jaguars and another he is scheduling with the Bears. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds (via Twitter) that Pederson “is a name to watch with the Broncos”. The 53-year old has been out of the league for exactly one year after being fired by the Eagles following the 2020 season.