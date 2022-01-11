ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns keeping Bismack Biyombo

 5 days ago
JD Shaw: The Suns have officially signed Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the season.

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns officially sign veteran Bismack Biyombo for rest of 2021-22 season azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral2:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Official: #Suns sign Bismack Biyombo for rest of the season. – 12:11 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns make the signing of Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the season officially official: pic.twitter.com/bzwKDO7aVE12:07 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Suns have officially signed Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the season. – 12:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

NBA 10-Day hardship contracts that expired today:

Justin Anderson – IND

Bismack Biyombo – PHX

DaQuan Jeffries – MEM

Carlik Jones – DEN

Mac McClung – CHI

Jaylen Morris – SAS

Lance Stephenson – IND

Tremon Waters – WAS – 8:32 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Lowry gives Biyombo a hug as the two are having a conversation. #Suns #HeatCulture10:18 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Phoenix Suns are signing center Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. Biyombo has made an impact in his two games on a 10-day deal: 13.5 points, six rebounds and two blocks. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 6, 2022

Kellan Olson: Suns have announced the signing of Bismack Biyombo to a 10-day contract. No. 18 for him. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / January 1, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Phoenix Suns plan to sign free agent C Bismack Biyombo on a 10-day hardship deal. Biyombo, who started 41 games for Charlotte last year, brings some size and strength to Suns’ frontline depth. Deal could be prelude to a longer stay this season. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 1, 2022

