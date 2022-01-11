Suns keeping Bismack Biyombo

JD Shaw: The Suns have officially signed Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the season.

NBA 10-Day hardship contracts that expired today:

Justin Anderson – IND

Bismack Biyombo – PHX

DaQuan Jeffries – MEM

Carlik Jones – DEN

Mac McClung – CHI

Jaylen Morris – SAS

Lance Stephenson – IND

Tremon Waters – WAS – 8:32 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Phoenix Suns are signing center Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. Biyombo has made an impact in his two games on a 10-day deal: 13.5 points, six rebounds and two blocks. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 6, 2022

Kellan Olson: Suns have announced the signing of Bismack Biyombo to a 10-day contract. No. 18 for him. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / January 1, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Phoenix Suns plan to sign free agent C Bismack Biyombo on a 10-day hardship deal. Biyombo, who started 41 games for Charlotte last year, brings some size and strength to Suns’ frontline depth. Deal could be prelude to a longer stay this season. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 1, 2022