ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Martin Luther King Jr.’s powerful quote about love still resonates today

By Malik Brown
rolling out
rolling out
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O9kca_0dioVUvt00
Martin Luther King Memorial (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / April Sims)

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaching, it is important to celebrate his life and legacy. King used nonviolent protests to achieve equal rights for Black people, and through that, won awards such as the Nobel Peace Prize. His leadership also opened doors for better opportunities for education and employment for Black people.

Throughout King’s life, he delivered some of the most iconic speeches and quotes of the 20th century, touching on problems going on in the world at that time, and some of those same problems are still occurring to this day. Today, we look at another one of his powerful quotes.

King’s book, Strength to Love, has some worthy quotes, including one about the true character of a man.

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”

This seems like a self-explanatory quote, but the meaning is deep. We know adding darkness to more darkness will not light a room. In mathematical terms, two negatives do not equal a positive.

The only way to get a positive result is to bring good vibes and good intentions to any situation. King follows up with love because that alone can change everything.

When you see sayings such as “forgive and forget” and “love your enemies,” it means to drive out the hate. It can be hard to get through life with bad feelings or hate in your heart, and creating a happier place within you can affect you and everyone around you.

For King, he wanted peace, equality and love in the world. With this quote, he hands us the formula for better days.

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Martin Luther King Jr. dissected the evils of society

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaching, it is important to celebrate his life and legacy. King used nonviolent protests to achieve equal rights for Black people, and through that, won awards such as the Nobel Peace Prize. His leadership also opened doors for better opportunities for education and employment for Black people.
SOCIETY
Mashed

These Were Martin Luther King Jr.'s Favorite Desserts

Over 50 years after Martin Luther King, Jr.'s tragic assassination, and more than 20 years after the U.S. finally adopted his birthday as a national holiday, the civil rights leader has achieved legend status. While the Reverend Dr. King may almost seem like a hero straight from a storybook, he was a man, not a myth, and had many of the same pleasures in life as anyone else. He was a fan of both gospel and jazz music (via International Musician), he enjoyed a backyard game of baseball (via Twitter), and he loved a well-cooked meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Martin Luther King
HISTORY.com

7 of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Most Notable Speeches

Martin Luther King Jr. was one of the most influential figures of the American civil rights movement—and a gifted orator. His stirring speeches touched on everything from social and racial justice, to nonviolence, poverty, the Vietnam War and dismantling white supremacy. And while many have been inspired by his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, King tackled a wide range of themes and causes and inspired others to demand change.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People
The Conversation U.S.

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.: 5 things I've learned curating the MLK Collection at Morehouse College

For the past 11 years, civil rights historian Vicki Crawford has worked as the director of the Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Collection, where she oversees the archive consisting of iconic sermons, speeches, writings and other materials belonging to King. Few archives of historical papers compare with the importance of the Morehouse King Collection. Aside from King’s life, the collection chronicles many of the major events that occurred during the civil rights movement. Since joining Morehouse, Crawford says she especially enjoys introducing younger generations to King and helping them understand the powerful lessons of the struggle for social justice, particularly how...
INDIA
The Independent

Martin Luther King Jr: 50 quotes from the civil rights leader who inspired a nation

“Ben, make sure you play ‘Take My Hand, Precious Lord’. Play it real pretty”, are said to be the last words of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr, just before he stepped out onto a balcony in Memphis, Tennessee where a gunman shot him a single time, ending his life half a century ago.That gunshot 54 years ago put an end to the life of a man who is one of the most revered figures in American history — not to mention one of the most quotable individuals with a persistent relevance to the condition of the country and its people.Before...
SOCIETY
uticaphoenix.net

Exhausting Martin Luther King Jr

Biden’s visit included a stop at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, a ceremonial laying of a wreath at the crypt of King and his wife Coretta Scott King, private time with their family and a visit to the historical Ebenezer Baptist Church where King was once senior pastor. Biden also spoke from the Atlanta University Center Consortium, an institute that straddles Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College, from which King graduated. On a day trip that only had the president on the ground for a few hours, there was an awful lot of MLK.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Michigan Daily

Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream is yet to be fulfilled

As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches on January 17, we must remember his dream that one day people of every race would be treated as equals. In his “I Have a Dream” speech, he famously urges his listeners to fight for their equality with peaceful protest rather than with violence.
POLITICS
CBS Chicago

Civil Rights Leaders Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 93rd Birthday In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Although the federal holiday honoring him is Monday, Saturday, Jan. 15 would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 93rd birthday. Civil rights leaders gathered in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood and vowed to continue his work. The Rev. Jesse Jackson was among them. He was a close friend and aide of Dr. King and was with him when he died. In 1966, King lived in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood as he fought for open housing and to eliminate poverty. His work in Chicago ultimately led to the passage of the Fair Housing Act.
CHICAGO, IL
siriusxm.com

SiriusXM honors the life & legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with moving specials

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 17), SiriusXM is honoring the life and legacy of King with specials across music, talk, and sports. King’s work and words remain as relevant as ever today as we continue the cause against racial discrimination that he furthered through activism and civil disobedience.
MUSIC
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
90K+
Followers
6K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy