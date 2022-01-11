ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Solo Bitcoin Miner With Only 120 TH Finds Valid Block

By Namcios
bitcoinmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA solo miner won a 6.25 BTC reward on Tuesday, worth about $265,600 at the time of writing, after being able to add a new valid block to the Bitcoin network with a hashrate capacity of just about 120 TH/s in the mining pool Solo CK. “Congratulations to a...

bitcoinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinmagazine.com

How I Define Bitcoin Generational Wealth

This article was inspired by a fellow Bitcoiner, @chadlupkes and his constructive criticism of my first article on generational wealth. My first article focused too much on the generational wealth calculations in his humble opinion and I took his criticism to heart. In essence, my fellow Bitcoin brother would have liked to see more information on what exactly is generational wealth, the history thereof and why bitcoin is the best form of generational wealth. Thank you to @chadlupkes and the rest of my Bitcoin brothers and sisters who make me a better writer because of their continual quest for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness through bitcoin. I hope you all enjoy this article that @chadlupkes and I collaborated on.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin: The Ignition Of A Scientific Revolution

It is a rare event for humanity to experience a change in worldview. You could say that the last time such an event truly took place was at the end of the Middle Ages — with the development of the telescope and the printing press, people learned that the Earth revolved around the sun and not the other way around. These discoveries led to increasing distrust in the power of the time: the church.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Network#Mining Equipment#Miners#Btc#Solo Ck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Lottery
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Is A Better Store Of Value Than Real Estate

This is not an introductory article explaining what bitcoin is and why other so-called “cryptocurrencies” cannot compete with its properties and network effects. There has been enough written about this already and bitcoin is the victor. What I will contend is that bitcoin can be considered the world’s best store of value by having superior characteristics to real estate — the largest store of value presently. I will look at this briefly through each important characteristic that contributes to an asset retaining its value over time.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Retail Investors Are Buying Bitcoin While Whales Are Selling

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. In today’s Daily Dive, we will cover some of the estimated accumulation and...
RETAIL
bitcoinmagazine.com

JoinMarket Lead Adam Gibson Sees A Bright Future For Bitcoin Mixing

In a recent interview with Adam Gibson, aka Waxwing, lead JoinMarket maintainer and expert on CoinJoining, we talked about the exciting changes that we will see within CoinJoin transactions, how the processes of CoinJoin works in its current state and his outlook on further innovation. But first, let’s talk about what a CoinJoin transaction consists of in its current state.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Why Proof-Of-Work Is A Superior Consensus Mechanism For Bitcoin

There have been countless arguments surrounding both the proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) as a means of gaining consensus on a blockchain network. Many people have been asking themselves which one is better, and why? In this article, I'll go over some of the main benefits and drawbacks of each consensus mechanism.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Bear Markets: What, Why, When?

Bitcoin has had its fair share of bear markets in the past. Let’s briefly recap the most significant ones and see what we can learn from them. The bitcoin price fell from $29 on June 8, 2011 to $2.10 on November 18, 2011, followed by months of sideways action:
MARKETS
AFP

Dorsey fintech firm Block wants bitcoin mining for all

Jack Dorsey on Thursday announced that his digital payments firm Block is building a system to make it easier for people to mine bitcoin. In November, Twitter co-founder Dorsey announced his departure from the social media platform, allowing him to concentrate on his digital payments firm as it expands into cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

New Ethereum Competitor Soars After Announcing $150,000,000 Fundraising Round

The price of Ethereum (ETH) challenger Near (NEAR) is surging after completing a new funding round. From a low of $13.38 on Monday, the altcoin hit a high of $19.92 on Thursday following reports that the Near Foundation just raised $150 million in additional investments. Three Arrows Capital CEO Su...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Making The Decision To Mine Or Purchase Bitcoin

For mining insight, others such as @Diverter and @Econoalchemist have published detailed reports on their experiences and lessons, helping others through the experience and avoiding pitfalls in the mining space. I would like to add to this compendium and address economic aspects, specifically, the question of mining versus outright purchases of bitcoin.
MARKETS
thecryptoupdates.com

Bitcoin miner secures reward of $266K after adding a block to the network

Only with a hash rate of just 126 terahertz per second (TH/s) a single Bitcoin (BTC) miner successfully add a new block to the Bitcoin network, offering a block reward of 6.25 BTC, at current exchange rates, Valued over $266,870. The miner is part of an orphan mining pool called Solo CK, which ranks 15th on the list of Bitcoin mining pools with a total computing power of 410.96 petahashes per second (PH/s), corresponding to 0.23 % community share, according to BTC.com.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy