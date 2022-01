Health officials say they are concerned over the lag effect between a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and the number of people admitted to hospital with the virus.Health Service Executive (HSE) boss Paul Reid said there are no indications that Ireland is at the peak of the current wave of Covid cases.It comes as the HSE said there is a need for a focus on Covid services for the next two weeks.In a letter to health service managers, Mr Reid said that where there are staff shortages in Covid-related services, staff must be redeployed from other areas to provide support.Medical...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO