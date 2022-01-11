Judge Capizzi to not seek fourth term as Juvenile Court Judge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Judge Tony Capizzi will not seek a fourth term in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, Juvenile Division.

Capizzi announced in a statement on Tuesday that he would not be seeking a fourth term.

After being elected Juvenile Court Judge in 2004, Capizzi said his focus was always on protecting and improving the lives of the children and families in Montgomery County.

It is time to retire and pass the torch on to a new judge, who will work for justice and equality, with the goal of protecting and enhancing the lives of the chidren and families that Juvenile Court serves, as I have lavored so hard to do for the past 18 years. Judge Tony Capizzi

Capizzi said he is looking forward to the final year of his term, and that he will continue his efforts to protect the rights and improve the experiences of all citizens who come to Juvenile Court.

