Police: Canandaigua Woman Won’t Repay $10K Check That Bounced

By Lucas Day
 4 days ago
A Canandaigua woman accused of depositing a check for more than 10-THOUSAND dollars has been charged with...

Vaccines rule!
4d ago

I wonder what she bought with the money? My guess is three things...drugs, drugs and more drugs.

Christina Dailey
4d ago

There are scams daily, offering to send checks, you deposit it, send them a $800 processing fee, and get to keep the rest!! 😂🤣🙄🤦🏻‍♀️ yet people do it!! I had someone try to get me to order them $400 worth of makeup, they would send me $1200 for my trouble, and after I pay & send them the makeup, I get to keep the rest! The checks in the mail, I just need to send the makeup overnight, which is why there’s so much extra, to cover the expedited shipping and for my troubles!! No thanks! The funny thing was, a check showed up at my door a few days later. I took it to the bank and asked them to check its authenticity … it was a bogus routing number and the bank info on the check wasn’t valid!! They said they’d try to use the info I gave them to notify the BBB and authorities to prevent others from getting scammed. Never heard anything after.

