Police: Canandaigua Woman Won’t Repay $10K Check That Bounced

One man is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a house in the town of Wheeler Wednesday afternoon. State Police report the arrest of Grayson Czarnecki just after 3:00pm after he struck a house on Bull Hill Road with his vehicle. Troopers say, after smelling alcohol on his breath, they issued him field sobriety testing, which he failed. A later test revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.17 %. Czarnecki was arrested and is expected to appear in Wheeler Town Court at a later date to answer the charges against him.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 HOURS AGO