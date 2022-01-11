Police: Canandaigua Woman Won’t Repay $10K Check That Bounced
A Canandaigua woman accused of depositing a check for more than 10-THOUSAND dollars has been charged with...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
A Canandaigua woman accused of depositing a check for more than 10-THOUSAND dollars has been charged with...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
I wonder what she bought with the money? My guess is three things...drugs, drugs and more drugs.
There are scams daily, offering to send checks, you deposit it, send them a $800 processing fee, and get to keep the rest!! 😂🤣🙄🤦🏻♀️ yet people do it!! I had someone try to get me to order them $400 worth of makeup, they would send me $1200 for my trouble, and after I pay & send them the makeup, I get to keep the rest! The checks in the mail, I just need to send the makeup overnight, which is why there’s so much extra, to cover the expedited shipping and for my troubles!! No thanks! The funny thing was, a check showed up at my door a few days later. I took it to the bank and asked them to check its authenticity … it was a bogus routing number and the bank info on the check wasn’t valid!! They said they’d try to use the info I gave them to notify the BBB and authorities to prevent others from getting scammed. Never heard anything after.
Comments / 7