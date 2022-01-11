Disney offering discounts to Florida residents with new ticket deal

Photo courtesy of Walt Disney World. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

Disney announces a Disney Ticket discounts for Florida Residents!

If you’ve got your heart set on bringing the kiddos to Walt Disney World this year…now is the time to take advantage of a great deal for Florida residents! Disney’s Weekday Magic Tickets start at $149 for a 2-day ticket and if you go for the 4-day ticket option, it basically equals to about $50 per day to visit the Disney parks!

There is a catch–you have to use your tickets by April 7, 2022 and blockout dates apply March 14-18, 2022. And don’t forget, you will need a theme park reservation along with your ticket so a little bit of research ahead of time is necessary.

The good news is, you don’t have to use the tickets on consecutive days and there are some really great add-on options.

If you’re trying to squeeze in as much Disney fun into one day, there is a Park Hopper option for an additional $35 per ticket, plus tax. Keep in mind, you will still need a reservation to attend the first park of your choice that day and then you can go on to the next park after 2pm as long as it has not reached capacity.

Here are the Disney ticket discounts being offered to Florida residents:

2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket – $149 plus tax (Park Hopper option: $184 plus tax)

(Park Hopper option: $184 plus tax) 3-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket – $179 plus tax (Park Hopper option: $214 plus tax)

(Park Hopper option: $214 plus tax) 4-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket – $199.00 plus tax (Park Hopper option: $234 plus tax)

Disney ticket add-on options to upgrade your day

Disney Genie+ Service: If you want to fast track your way through the lines, this is an option you might want to consider to put yourself in the new Lightning Lanes on certain rides. This option is $15 per ticket, per day. This is something to strongly consider if you are considering doing a Park Hopper ticket so you get the most out of park before you move onto the next. The free Disney Genie service is pretty cool too though, so make sure to download the Disney Parks app on your phone. You’ll need it.

Park Hooper: This option is an additional $35 per ticket plus taxa and as we mentioned above–it allows you to visit an additional park after 2pm as long as that park has not reached capacity. You still need a reservation for the first park you visit that day.

Water Park and Sports Option: This ticket allows you to visit a theme park you reserved for that day and then, if you bought the 4-day ticket, you can visit a water park, golf course, or miniature golf course on property for an additional 4 days by April 7, 2022. This ticket upgrade is $30 per ticket, plus tax.

Park Hopper Plus Option: For an additional $50 per ticket, plus tax you can get a combo of the Park hopper and Water Park and Sports Option. This is a great option if you really want to stretch out the days of your visit to Disney World over the next few months.

Why go to Disney World right now?

This is such an exciting time as Magic Kingdom celebrates it’s 50th anniversary with the ‘World’s Most Magical Celebration” which is being celebrated at all of the theme parks and throughout the resort.

Cinderella’s Castle is beautifully decorated with EARidescent enchantments along with the costumes of Mickey and all of his pals! You can join them and wear your own EARisdescent looks with clothing and accessories available at all of the parks.

There are also NEW nighttime spectaculars like Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom and Harmonius at EPCOT. One of our other favorite additions as part of the celebration is the Beacons of Magic at the parks–the lights on Spaceship Earth at EPCOT are a MUST-SEE.

(David Roark, photographer)

Speaking of EPCOT, the Disney ticket discounts for Florida residents are available during EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts which runs January 14 through February 21, 2022. We’ll be sharing details about this year’s festival very soon.

It’s important to note that Disney is very strict about its COVID health and safety procedures. Face masks are required for all guests ages 2 and older when indoors–no exceptions. The parks are also being kept at limited capacity. You can learn more about what Disney is doing here so you know what to expect before you go.

Tampa Bay area parks are also offering special deals, but for preschoolers! Busch Gardens is offering a FREE Preschool Card for kids 5 and younger. Time is limited, so you’ll want to move quickly.