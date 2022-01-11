ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jana Kramer Says She’s Found ‘Happiness’ With New Boyfriend Ian Schinelli: He Encourages Me With ‘Love’ Amid My Healing

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2An7vs_0dioTXVe00
Jana Kramer and Ian Schinelli. Courtesy of Jana Kramer/Instagram

She’s smitten! Jana Kramer gave fans a look at her day-to-day life with new boyfriend Ian Schinelli, confirming their relationship after months of speculation.

“Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart,” the 38-year-old actress wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 11. “I don’t know what the future holds and honestly who does … Everyday [sic] I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way.”

The Holiday Fix Up actress shared a series of photos with her new man, including snaps of them kissing on a boat and building a snowman.

“To find someone who doesn’t look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way,” she added, tagging Schinelli, 36.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w5S6e_0dioTXVe00
Ian Schinelli. Courtesy of Jana Kramer/Instagram

One day prior, Kramer joked, “I found my rental husband” while the fitness trainer did work on her house.

Schinelli shared the same video with his followers on Monday, January 10, writing, “Girl House. Girl Tools,” as he had to use a pink screwdriver.

Hours earlier, the One Tree Hill alum tried to side-step questions about the former Navy SEAL during the Monday episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. Inquiries about her new man came flooding in after Kramer posted a TikTok video with the single dad from her bedroom earlier this month.

“Trying to do a challenge. This is almost 40,” she captioned the goofy attempts at popular challenges, including one where a shirtless Schinelli attempted to lift the “Voices” songstress. The duo also shared a kiss in one of the outtakes.

During her podcast on Monday, however, Kramer appeared to be hesitant about the TikTok clips. “It was cute,” the Christmas in Louisiana actress admitted. “I’m too old to be doing TikTok.”

The “I Got the Boy” singer explained that although she’s posting photos and videos with her beau, she wasn’t ready to go fully public. The duo have, however, been sharing videos and photos on their Instagram Stories during the past few months.

“I’m scared. It’s a scary thing. Dating is scary,” Kramer said on Monday. “It’s a scary world out there.”

The Michigan native didn’t go into too much detail about her love life post-Mike Caussin split, but she revealed that she didn’t cry on New Year’s Eve — which could be in part thanks to Schinelli.

“I made my little goal list. I did personal, work and relationship,” she explained about her holiday celebration. “It was great and then I played ping pong. Had some friends over. It was really, really great. That was a good way to go into the new year.”

Kramer, who split from Caussin, 34, in April 2021 after six years of marriage, sparked relationship speculation with Schinelli in early December 2021. At the time, the pair shared separate photos from a trip to the Florida Keys, which eagle-eye fans noticed had multiple similarities.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed Schinelli’s identity later that month as the pair continued to be spotted together in Nashville.

The mother of two, who shares daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 3, with the former NFL player, has been hesitant about sharing details about her boyfriend. She told her podcast listeners in December, “I don’t want to be embarrassed again. I was mortified with the stuff that came out with my ex and I.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Cardi B's baby boy is already talking

Cardi B's four-month-old son is already talking. The 29-year-old rap star - who also has Kulture, three, with her husband Offset - has taken to social media to share details of her son's progress with her followers. Cardi said on her Instagram Stories: "This baby is talking. I put this...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Does Jana Kramer Have a New Man? All the Signs About Who She’s Dating After Mike Caussin Divorce

Back in the saddle? Jana Kramer sparked relationship speculation in early December — and eagle-eyed fans think they know who her mystery man may be. The One Tree Hill alum, 38, filed for divorce from Mike Caussin in April after nearly six years of marriage, finalizing the proceedings in July. The former couple briefly separated in 2016 before renewing their vows and had been candid about their ups and downs over the years, including Caussin’s infidelity.
NFL
KEAN 105

Jana Kramer’s Hunky New Boyfriend Is a Navy Vet and Single Father

Jana Kramer introduced her new boyfriend to her followers on social media this week, sharing that the Navy veteran embraces her scars. His name is Ian Schinelli, and there's not a lot of public information about him, even if he does have more than 26,000 followers on Instagram. Kramer's post offers several cuddly photos of them. It's the first time she has made a relationship Instagram official since her April 2021 divorce from husband of five-plus-years, Mike Caussin.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Louisiana State
Daily Mail

The Bachelorette's Becky Miles is PREGNANT! Unlucky-in-love reality star finds her 'happy ending' with boyfriend James Bevin as she reveals they're expecting their first child

Becky Miles has announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend James Bevin. The defence contractor was famously left heartbroken in 2020 after choosing Pete Mann as her winning suitor on The Bachelorette, only for him to dump her days later. But she says has finally 'found her happy...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Blake Monar Get Cozy After Dale Moss Breakup

Watch: Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Discussing PAINFUL Dale Moss Split. Did The Bachelorette alum Blake Monar get the final rose from Clare Crawley after all?. On Sunday, Jan. 9, the California hairstylist posted on her Instagram page a video montage from a trip to Indiana, showing her looking cozy with the grooming specialist, who she had rejected in the second week of the 16th season of the dating show in 2020. The clip show was posted more than three months after Clare and ex-fiancé Dale Moss, who she chosen as the winner, broke up.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jana Kramer
Person
Jolie
Us Weekly

Christina Ricci’s Husband Mark Hampton Decided Newborn Daughter’s Full Name Without Telling Her

Set in stone! When Christina Ricci gave birth to a baby girl in December 2021, her husband, Mark Hampton, chose the infant’s full name. “We were gonna call her Cleo and then right before they were preparing me for the C-section, they started talking about how we had to fill out birth certificate stuff, [and] my husband was like, ‘We’ve got to give her a full name, right? And then the nickname is Cleo,’” the Yellowjackets star, 41, recalled during a Thursday, January 13, Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “I was sort of like, ‘Whatever, we can talk about this later.’ Then he got so excited that he put it on Instagram.”
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Jana Kramer debuts new boyfriend: 'Listen to your heart'

Jana Kramer debuted her new relationship with boyfriend Ian Schinelli in a social media post Tuesday. Kramer, 38, shared photos and videos of her and Schinelli spending some quality time together. The snapshots featured the couple at the beach, playing in the snow and cooking food together. "Sometimes you just...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#New Man#Ping Pong#Navy#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jon & Kate’s Daughter Mady Gosselin Says She Felt ’Shame’ Over Her Heritage As A Child

After feeling ‘gross discomfort’ over her heritage growing up, Mady says she is now ‘proud’ of being Korean-American. Mady Gosselin is all grown up and she has the maturity to prove it! The 20-year-old daughter of exes Jon and Kate Gosselin opened up about embracing her Korean heritage as an adult after feeling “shame” about it during childhood. In honor of Korean-American Day on January 13, Maddy took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo, revealing how the first time she got an American Girl doll caused her “discomfort” over her own ethnicity.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

73K+
Followers
12K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy