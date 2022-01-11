ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

1 COVID-19 related death, 369 new cases confirmed in Wichita County

By Joshua Hoggard
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday one new COVID-19 related deaths.

The cases, aged in their 60’s, brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 503 since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

The Health District also reported Tuesday 369 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Wichita County to date to 26,351.

The Health District also reported Tuesday 55 hospitalizations in Wichita County, four fewer than the 59 hospitalizations reported Monday, January 10 .

Lou Kreidler, Director of Public Health, said during the Wichita Falls City Council meeting on January 4, 2022 the spike in cases is likely due to the omicron variant.

“Even though we haven’t identified it yet through sequence testing here in our community, I can almost guarantee that omicron is here in our community,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler said in most vaccinated patients, omicron is proving to be a milder disease, causing fewer deaths and hospitalizations overall.

“We’re seeing a lot of spread,” Kreidler said. “I expect we’ll continue to see a spike of cases in our community, especially given our vaccination rate is so low.”

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose

64,053

Fully Vaccinated

56,843

Booster Shot

18,292

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas .

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online .

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

