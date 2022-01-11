ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

St. Mary’s Commissioner’s January 11, 2022 Meeting Briefs

By St. Mary's County Public Information Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OwXFt_0dioSyOc00

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their first regular business meeting of the new year in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

The Commissioners recognized two retirees from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office; Harold Young and Michael Gardiner.

Dr. Meenakshi Brewster, county health officer, provided the monthly COVID-19 brief to the Commissioner-led Board of Health. Topics included information about rising COVID case numbers in the county, testing, and vaccination updates. The Commissioners approved providing $250,000 in funding to the health department for the purchase of at-home COVID-19 testing kits for distribution to St. Mary’s County residents.

The Department of Land Use & Growth Management received approval for an ordinance that includes the suggestions from the Alcoholic Beverage Board to amend the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance for Agricultural Alcoholic Beverage Production and Alcoholic Beverage Production and delete the current uses of Distillery, Winery and Farm Brewery.

The Department of Land Use & Growth Management also requested to hold two Public Hearings. The first hearing is to receive public comment on a proposal to amend the Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map and Zoning Map to change the Land Use Map category from Rural Preservation to Residential Mixed-use and Zoning Map from Rural Preservation to Residential Mixed-use for specific listed properties. The second request for a Public Hearing is to hear from the community regarding a proposal to amend the Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map and Zoning Map for property located at 29871 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, to change the Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map category from Mixed-use Moderate Intensity and residential Mixed-use to entirely Mixed-use Moderate Intensity and Zoning Map of the split-zoned property from Residential Mixed-use and Town Center Mixed-use to entirely Town Center Mixed-use. The Commissioners approved both Public Hearing requests and formal notices for the hearings will be forthcoming.

A Board of Education request to increase the St. Mary’s County Public Schools FY2022 Restricted Fund Budget by $148,314 to support the implementation of the LEAP Grant was approved. Funding from the LEAP Grant will provide extended academic programming at George Washington Carver Elementary.

A supplemental award of $11,199.16 for the Administrative Office of the Courts was accepted by the Commissioners. Funding from the award will support costs associated with family support services.

The Commissioners granted a property tax credit incentive request from the Department of Economic Development to Irony LLC . The incentive, adopted by the Commissioners in 2017, allows businesses in certain industries that create 10 or more jobs to receive a tax credit for up to 10 years.

The Department of Aging & Human Services was approved to receive the remainder of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COVID-19 Round 2-Emergency award for $625,000.

A property acquisition request from the Department of Public Works & Transportation for a parcel of land affected by FDR Boulevard Phase 3B construction was approved.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation also received approval for a budget amendment request to receive a $59,000 grant from the Secretary of Transportation for St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

Authorization was granted for a Memorandum of Understanding between the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, through the Department of Recreation and Parks Museum Division and the Friends of the St. Clements Island and Piney Point Museums outlining responsibilities for support services for the Museum Division.

The Commissioners approved a request to apply for the Childcare Stabilization Fund Grant Award , from the Maryland State Department of Education, for $77,090 to support the Department of Recreation and Parks School Age Care Centers for after-school programs for elementary age students.

The Department of Human Resources presented the annual update and proposed changes for the Manual of Personnel Policies and Procedures and received Commissioner approval for implementation.

The Commissioners will convene at 6:30 p.m. for their first quarter Public Forum.

The Commissioners next business meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in the Chesapeake Building; there will be no Commissioner Meeting Jan. 18, 2022. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs . Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6 :30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel .

The post St. Mary’s Commissioner’s January 11, 2022 Meeting Briefs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Public Hearing Scheduled for Calvert County Police Accountability Board

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Jan. 14, 2022 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at 7 p.m. to receive and consider public input on a draft resolution regarding the creation of a Calvert County Police Accountability Board (PAB). The public hearing will be held at […] The post Public Hearing Scheduled for Calvert County Police Accountability Board appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCPS Superintendent appoints two to Dept. of Fiscal Services

LEONARDTOWN, MD– Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of January 13, 2022. The Board appointed Ms. Karen Breslauer as Budget and Insurance Accounting Coordinator, in the Department of Fiscal Services. Ms. Breslauer holds a Master’s Degree from Western Governor’s University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Southern Methodist University. She currently serves as Acting Coordinator of Fiscal Services in the Department of Fiscal Services.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Input on Bryans Road Sub-Area Plan Rescheduled for Jan. 19

The Department of Planning and Growth Management is developing a new Bryans Road Sub-Area Plan. The meeting originally scheduled for Jan. 12 has been rescheduled to a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. Visit Here to get the link to join the meeting. If you have limited Internet access and need to join by phone […] The post Input on Bryans Road Sub-Area Plan Rescheduled for Jan. 19 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BRYANS ROAD, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Charlotte Hall, MD
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
Saint Mary's County, MD
Government
Leonardtown, MD
Government
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Commissioners Appoint Acting Director for Department of Public Works & Transportation

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County have appointed Gary Whipple, Deputy Director of the Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPWT), to serve as Acting Director following the retirement of Director John Deatrick. Whipple assumed the duties of Acting Director effective Jan. 1, 2022. “It’s an honor to serve the community in this […] The post St. Mary’s Commissioners Appoint Acting Director for Department of Public Works & Transportation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Anne Arundel Board of Education approves fiscal year 2022 negotiated agreement with Teachers Association

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County has approved a negotiated agreement with the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County (TAAAC) that eliminates step differentials and places all Unit I employees on their proper experience step. The agreement, which expires on June 30, 2022, was approved by the Board at its January 5, 2022, […] The post Anne Arundel Board of Education approves fiscal year 2022 negotiated agreement with Teachers Association appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Judiciary extends Phase III operations through March 6

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, the Maryland Judiciary announced that due to the continued surge of positive COVID-19 cases and high rate of community transmission, Phase III operations will continue through March 6, 2022, pending further order. Clerks’ offices in both the District Court of Maryland and circuit courts throughout the state will remain open to the public.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation Accepting Applications

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Program (MALPF) is now accepting applications for the Fiscal Year 2023 Easement Cycle. Eligibility requirements include a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, land outside of the 10-year water and sewer plan for the county, and a minimum of 50% Class I, II, or III soils. For more information […] The post Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation Accepting Applications appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Submits Fair Legislative Maps to General Assembly

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today welcomed back the Maryland General Assembly for their 90-day session and submitted fair legislative maps authored by the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission. “These fair maps call for districts that are geographically compact, that do not take into account how citizens are registered to vote, how they voted in the past, […] The post Governor Hogan Submits Fair Legislative Maps to General Assembly appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briefs#County Government#Board Of Education#Land Use#Stabilization Fund#County Sheriff S Office#Board Of Health#Covid#Commissioners#Town Center Mixed
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co announces several changes to Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism schedules

The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism has made some changes to its current operating status to keep residents safe:. Winter leagues (youth basketball, youth indoor soccer, and youth volleyball) have been delayed until the week of January 17, 2022. Games will be delayed until after January 31, 2022 with a reduced game season. The adult basketball league will restart when clearance has been given by CCPS. No spectators will be allowed within the facilities through January 31, 2022.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Parks & Recreation Seeks Public Input for New Harriet E. Brown Community Center

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Jan. 11, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation invites citizens to participate in a brief survey to provide input on the new Harriet E. Brown Community Center and Park. The survey offers a glimpse of potential site and floor plan options for the potential facility. The public is encouraged to […] The post Parks & Recreation Seeks Public Input for New Harriet E. Brown Community Center appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan urges General Assembly to re-fund police, get tougher on crime

Maryland’s governor is doubling down on his tough stance on crime. Gov. Larry Hogan is expanding the Re-Fund The Police Initiative to a 3-year, $500 million programs that calls for increased support for law enforcement. The program would raise crime control efforts and provide more protection for victims around the state. “Even in the most […] The post Hogan urges General Assembly to re-fund police, get tougher on crime appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy