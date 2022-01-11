ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Noise Advisory – Low-Altitude Test Flights Scheduled Jan. 13-14, 2022 near Webster Field

By Naval Air Station Patuxent River Public Affairs Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEWYm_0dioSxVt00

PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Communities surrounding the Webster Outlying Field are advised that low-altitude aircraft flight test events are scheduled to take place January 13 and January 14, 2022 from 9 a.m. to noon.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call 1-866-819-9028.

The post Noise Advisory – Low-Altitude Test Flights Scheduled Jan. 13-14, 2022 near Webster Field appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
whidbeylocal.com

Field Carrier Landing Practice Schedule Change at the NAS Whidbey Island Complex for January 13, 2022

NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – There are aircraft carrier-based flight training operations scheduled to occur at Ault Field in Oak Harbor on January 13, 2022. People living in local communities should remain aware that the aforementioned operations are not the only operations out of NAS Whidbey Island, particularly at Ault Field, which is a 24-hour-a-day operational facility. There are many other training evolutions that people may hear. However, the aircraft carrier flight training operations are types of operations that involve lower altitude flight training in close vicinity to the airfield.
OAK HARBOR, WA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

North Beach Update: Public Area Closures and Flooding Repairs Due to October Storm

UPDATE 1/15/2022: The contractor will proceed with repairs to the boardwalk railing in front of the homes between “Hatch’s Corner” and 7th Street on January 14, 2022. This area will continue to be closed to the public while the repairs are being made. If you have any questions, please contact the Department of Public Works […] The post North Beach Update: Public Area Closures and Flooding Repairs Due to October Storm appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
NORTH BEACH, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
invenglobal.com

[UPDATED Jan. 14] Cloud9 will not field full starting roster for LCS Lock-In due to visa issues

UPDATE Jan. 14: Cloud9 have made an announcement regarding the current situation with their LCS roster a few hours before the start of the 2022 LCS Lock In. LS, Summit, and Berserker will not be able to arrive in LA until February, so Malice and Winsome will be staying in Korea with them so they are able to scrim in January. Assistant coach Max Waldo will be stepping in as interim head coach for the Lock In, and was the member of the C9 staff to make the roster announcement on Twitter.
TWITTER
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Water Main break affecting parts of Chesapeake Beach

Residents of the Bay View Hills community are notified of a water main break at 8128 Bay View Hills Drive. The break took place in the early morning hours, this morning, and crews are holding on water shut off as long as possible so that residents can start their day. The impacted area is Delores Court and part […] The post Water Main break affecting parts of Chesapeake Beach appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Flights#The Webster#Flight Test#Altitude#Southern Maryland#The Post Noise Advisory
nsd.org

Bell Schedule Wed, Jan 12 - ERW 7-Period #5 & Thurs., Jan 13 - 7-Period #24 (60-Min Lunch)

To support the transition to Remote Learning, WHS will operate for in-person learning on ERW 7-Period Schedule #5 on Wednesday, January 12. This will be followed by 7-Period Schedule #24 (60-Minute Lunch) on Thursday, January 13, the first day students join classes remotely, via Zoom. Friday, January 14, we will operate on our normal 7-Period Schedule #2.
ZOOM
kauainownews.com

Lane Closures for Mailihuna Road Scheduled Jan. 10-14

A portion of Mailihuna Road will be closed from Jan. 10-14, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for sidewalk construction and roadway excavation, the Department of Public Works and Grace Pacific LLC., announced. A temporary traffic detour route will be available through Kolohala Road and Hau’a’ala Road. Motorists are advised...
TRAFFIC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy