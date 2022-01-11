Noise Advisory – Low-Altitude Test Flights Scheduled Jan. 13-14, 2022 near Webster Field

PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Communities surrounding the Webster Outlying Field are advised that low-altitude aircraft flight test events are scheduled to take place January 13 and January 14, 2022 from 9 a.m. to noon.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call 1-866-819-9028.

