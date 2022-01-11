ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Getting quality sleep is imperative for men’s health

By Malik Brown
rolling out
rolling out
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MkFft_0dioSfs300
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com/ LightField Studios

As men, we stay up late for all the wrong reasons, whether it’s to play video games, watch sports, or scroll through social media. What is more important is finding ways to have better sleep patterns, regardless of when you go to sleep.

The National Sleep Foundation says that healthy adults need between seven and nine hours of sleep per night. When people say getting around eight hours of sleep a day is important, they’re not just talking.

When you’re getting less than eight hours, you’re not giving your body enough time to recharge and heal for the next day. So when we wake up in the morning after not sleeping much, we’re tired, stressed, and sometimes angry at ourselves.

Getting a good night’s rest can help you have a positive mindset going into the day. You feel rejuvenated and ready to attack whatever comes at you. Negative thoughts are less likely to cross your mind because you treat your body with respect by giving it the proper rest.

So, how are we able to ensure better sleep to get those seven to nine hours of rest?

Avoiding too much caffeine during the day, taking a hot shower, and having a good sleep environment are all ways to make sure you sleep well at night.

I’ve learned that having good habits before going to sleep helps me through the night. Journaling, meditating, and staying away from social media are good ways to help sleep patterns.

For once men, let’s wind down before we lay our head to rest. You won’t regret it when you wake up the next morning.

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Why it’s healthy for men to journal

Males are taught from childhood that not showing their emotions is a sign of strength. Being vulnerable is one of the toughest tasks for men, which can lead to us concealing our feelings. So, when we’re going through something in our lives, what are we supposed to do? Since we...
HEALTH
rolling out

Keeping skin healthy is key to men’s self-care

If you talk to some men, they’ll probably tell you they don’t have a skin care routine. What we usually consider our routine is soap and water. As men, we have periods in our life where we suffer from acne, razor bumps, and dark spots on our skin. You can credit that to puberty, not taking care of our bodies, and most importantly, stress.
SKIN CARE
artofhealthyliving.com

5 Essential Tips For Men’s Health

It’s never too late to start creating better habits, and it’s never too late to take control of your health. Men, like women, should visit the doctor on a regular basis, take steps to ease the stress, eat nutritious foods, and engage in physical activity. Everyone should take...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Patterns#Caffeine#Video Game#Go To Sleep
phillyvoice.com

Relationship breakups and solitary living are bad for men's health, scientists say

Living solo for long periods of time and experiencing multiple relationship breakups appears to have an adverse impact on men's health, a new study suggests. These experiences may increase inflammation and the risk of health issues, including death, among men, researchers found. A small number of breakups or years of solitary living did not have the same effect. And similar associations were not found among women.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Telegraph

Can meditation really transform men's health and happiness?

“All of humanity’s problems,” said the French philosopher Blaise Pascal, “stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone.” It’s safe to say that by “alone” Pascal would have meant exactly that: just man with his thoughts, and certainly no endless smartphone doomscrolling. In other words, meditation.
FITNESS
WFMZ-TV Online

Health Beat: Hormones to blame for sleep problems in women

ORLANDO, Fla. — A bad night's sleep can leave you tired, moody, and unfocused the next day. "There's no reason that anyone should have to be miserable and sleep deprived," stated Katie Kovaleski, founder of Anytime Sleep Consulting. If you're a woman who doesn't sleep well, research from Yale...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Times-News

Your Health: What is sleep procrastination

While the phrases “revenge bedtime procrastination” or “sleep procrastination” are relatively new, the concept isn’t. If you sacrifice sleep to get some “me” time after a hectic day, you’re practicing sleep procrastination. What causes sleep procrastination?. Revenge bedtime procrastination is often caused...
HEALTH
Daily Journal

For Your Health: Better sleep for better health

We may not think about sleeping as a healthy behavior like we would exercising or eating a healthy diet, but we probably should. Sleep can play a key role in health and wellness, and studies show that many of us just aren’t getting enough of it. “Short sleep and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Voices: Celebrities tell us that mental health matters – so why is OCD still treated as a joke?

“Be kind” can perhaps be described as the definitive phrase of the last three years. We have posted the suicide hotline numbers, shared pictures of the pills popped to maintain a normal life. We have told friends to open up and shared the terrifying stories of people who have tragically lost their lives to mental illness. And we watched those we look up to on social media do the same.Mental wellbeing advocacy became the great unifier of us and them. We knew no one was exempt from the seismic tremors of mental illness, not even those with 500k followers, champagne...
MENTAL HEALTH
iheart.com

TikTok Is The Worst App For Getting A Good Night's Sleep

There's a new study out that takes a look at the effects of social media use right before bedtime and things don't look good for TikTok. The study reveals that people who use TikTok to wind down before going to sleep actually have a harder time falling asleep. On average...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
McSweeney's

I, Raskolnikov, Take the Men’s Health New Year Reboot Challenge

I have undertaken the horrendous thing: the Men’s Health New Year Reboot Challenge. There, I have said it! You will laugh at me, as you would at a consumptive tramp swanning around on K. Street, affecting the airs of a Hemsworth brother. But know that I am utterly resolved to carry out the grim task of refreshing my body and soul after another year of loneliness and squalor. And if I happen to get cut in the process—would I, Raskolnikov, object?
FITNESS
Daily Beast

Get Quality Mental Health Care at Home With These Top-Rated Online Therapy Platforms

Despite the greater access to mental health care and the growing destigmatization of seeking help for psychiatric disorders in our culture, finding a judgment-free therapist that you feel comfortable with is still an enduring challenge that many of us face. Whether you’re seeking cognitive behavioral therapy, help with addiction, or are just looking for someone to talk to during these unprecedented (and increasingly isolated) times, the advent of online therapy platforms has undoubtedly made it easier and, in many cases, more affordable to seek hassle-free mental health care.
MENTAL HEALTH
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Unlucky in Love? It Can Damage Men's Health, Study Finds

TUESDAY, Jan. 11, 2022 - (HealthDay News) -- Men who are broken-hearted or just unlucky in love could be more likely to have health-damaging inflammation, new research suggests. Serious breakups and solo living for many years may increase the risk of ill health and death — but apparently only for...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
aithority.com

Sleep Number’s New 360 Smart Bed Delivers At-Home Connected Sleep Health: Will Proactively Monitor And Improve Sleep Health Over Time

Winner of three CES® 2022 Innovation Awards, Sleep Number also unveiled new innovations to create the ideal, personalized sleep environment, including smart furniture. CES® 2022, Sleep Number Corporation, the sleep health, science, research and innovation leader, announced its most dynamic technology platform. The new 360 smart bed’s advanced sensing capabilities will enable future features to proactively monitor and improve an individual’s sleep and health over time, responding to their changing needs through evolving life stages. Sleep Number also unveiled smart furniture to complement and enhance the health and wellness features of the 360 smart bed. These new innovations, which were honored with three CES® 2022 Innovation Awards, reveal a future where advanced monitoring, personalized insights and health evaluations are possible from home and empower simplified, preventative health care at any life stage.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Sleep Is Nature's Medicine

The pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on mental health, including sleep. People are hardwired to be on high alert under the threat of a viral vector. Even in the midst of catastrophe, sleep has restorative power that enables people to thrive. There are many ways to improve sleep, including...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

School closures led to more sleep and better quality of life for adolescents

The school closures in spring 2020 had a negative effect on the health and well-being of many young people. But homeschooling also had a positive flipside: Thanks to sleeping longer in the morning, many teenagers reported improved health and health-related quality of life. The study authors from the University of Zurich therefore believe school days should begin later in the morning.
EDUCATION
WTOP

Getting a good night’s sleep can boost your immune system, mental health

Getting a good night’s sleep can feel great, and a neurologist specializing in sleep wants people to know that routinely sleeping well can also bolster one’s immune system and mental health. “It’s really important to get great sleep,” said Dr. Temitayo Oyegbile-Chidi, a National Sleep Foundation board member...
MENTAL HEALTH
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
90K+
Followers
6K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy