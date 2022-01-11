Getting quality sleep is imperative for men’s health

Photo credit: Shutterstock.com/ LightField Studios

As men, we stay up late for all the wrong reasons, whether it’s to play video games, watch sports, or scroll through social media. What is more important is finding ways to have better sleep patterns, regardless of when you go to sleep.

The National Sleep Foundation says that healthy adults need between seven and nine hours of sleep per night. When people say getting around eight hours of sleep a day is important, they’re not just talking.

When you’re getting less than eight hours, you’re not giving your body enough time to recharge and heal for the next day. So when we wake up in the morning after not sleeping much, we’re tired, stressed, and sometimes angry at ourselves.

Getting a good night’s rest can help you have a positive mindset going into the day. You feel rejuvenated and ready to attack whatever comes at you. Negative thoughts are less likely to cross your mind because you treat your body with respect by giving it the proper rest.

So, how are we able to ensure better sleep to get those seven to nine hours of rest?

Avoiding too much caffeine during the day, taking a hot shower, and having a good sleep environment are all ways to make sure you sleep well at night.

I’ve learned that having good habits before going to sleep helps me through the night. Journaling, meditating, and staying away from social media are good ways to help sleep patterns.

For once men, let’s wind down before we lay our head to rest. You won’t regret it when you wake up the next morning.