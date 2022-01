Harmonic offers high-performance video delivery software and cable access solutions. Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) reports a significant amount of cash ready to be invested in research and development and marketing. Management already announced new tier 1 clients, and I believe that we can expect more in the coming years. I would also expect demand for the company’s COTS servers and the new MAC Anywhere technology. Finally, I would also expect operational synergies from recent acquisitions. Yes, I am optimistic about the company’s business outlook, and I am buying shares at the current price mark.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO