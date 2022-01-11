ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Pask: Coventry City defender joins Newport County on loan

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewport County have signed Coventry City centre-back Josh Pask on loan for the rest of the season. Pask, 24, made 17 Championship appearances for Coventry in 2020-21 but has managed only one, as a substitute in the EFL Cup defeat to Northampton, in this...

www.bbc.co.uk

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Pask
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Efl Cup#Football#First Newport#The Sky Blues#Arsenal#Radio 1 Roadshow
