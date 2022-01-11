Grand Floridian Spa to Open Later This Month

Land ho! Canada’s favorite seafood spot, The Captain’s Boil, has finally cast an anchor in Georgia and invites you to celebrate the grand opening of its first US location. Grab all your mates, and set sail to the Captain’s Boil at Cumberland Mall to enjoy live music, face painting, giveaways, free samples, and other fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. Festivities will take place on January 12, 2022, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Guests are also encouraged to head inside to indulge in a seafood feast that is sure to have you saying “shiver me timbers!” by the end of your visit.
