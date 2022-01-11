ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Grand Floridian Spa to Open Later This Month

By Jackie Gailey
wdwinfo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has announced that the Grand Floridian Spa, formerly Senses – A Disney Spa – will open to guests on January 26, 2022. During its closure, the space was refurbished and its atmosphere is more in line with...

www.wdwinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdwinfo.com

The Worst Resorts on Disney Property

There are more than twenty-five resorts on Disney property at which people can stay. I know the word “worst” seems strong, but hang in there. When I say worst, I mean the resorts that aren’t worth the money or experience. Food is also a significant factor when I look at these resorts and rate them. There are three resorts that I feel are the absolute worst.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Video: Big Rat On the Loose in Walt Disney World Had Guests Running

Sometimes it’s not just the character interactions that can make for unique experiences at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. A resurfaced video from a character meet-and-greet with Baloo and King Louie of The Jungle Book (1967) at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort went south when a rather large rat made it’s way straight through the meet-and-greet and had Guests running and dancing to avoid it.
ANIMALS
disneydining.com

Family flies home after Disney trip to find over $1,000 in Disney Parks gifts for Christmas destroyed on tarmac

Kaila and her family were excited about traveling to California just before Christmas for a Disney vacation at the Disneyland Resort and to visit other West Coast California theme parks. Since they were there just before the holidays, the family had also planned to do some of their Christmas shopping in the parks and looked forward to bringing home some unique gifts to give to friends and family for the holidays.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Inside the Magic

Disney World Bride Kicks Out Cheating Groom, Everyone He Knows at Wedding

The idea of having a Disney Fairytale Wedding is a dream for many a Disney-loving bride-to-be who wants to feel like a real-life Disney Princess, if only for a day. One Walt Disney World Resort bride, however, did not have the most traditionally magical experience on her big day at the flagship Disney theme park property.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Left Devastated After Four Hour Wait Ends in Catastrophe

Imagine waiting in line for a Disney attraction for hours, only to end up reaching the front of the line to be told the ride is broken? That was the case for some Guests this past week. At Walt Disney World, arguably the most popular attraction can be found at...
TRAVEL
allears.net

The Three WORST Times to Go to Walt Disney World

We’ll let you in on a little secret: there’s truly never a bad time to visit Disney World. Even the hottest day can still be fun, and even the busiest days are an opportunity to have your best Disney day ever!. That said, if you want to avoid...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa#Salon#Disney#Victorian#The Grand Massage
southcentralfloridalife.com

Beauty Loft Med Spa to hold Grand Opening Jan. 8

Two enterprising women have opened a new spa in LaBelle just in time for the New Year. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will receive unlimited access to SouthCentralFloridaLife.com, including...
LABELLE, FL
phillyfunguide.com

Kaffeina Grand Opening

Celebrate Kaffeina's grand opening! Visit to taste a dalgona coffee—a magical whipped coffee confection—or a color-changing galaxy lemonade. Every café guest in January can spin the grand opening prize wheel for a free dessert, free drink, or free cookie. New expanded menu with salads, soups and sandwiches. Espresso and coffee drinks with La Colombe coffee, organic teas and fun specialty drinks.
FOOD & DRINKS
creativeloafing.com

The Captain's Boil Grand Opening

Land ho! Canada’s favorite seafood spot, The Captain’s Boil, has finally cast an anchor in Georgia and invites you to celebrate the grand opening of its first US location. Grab all your mates, and set sail to the Captain’s Boil at Cumberland Mall to enjoy live music, face painting, giveaways, free samples, and other fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. Festivities will take place on January 12, 2022, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Guests are also encouraged to head inside to indulge in a seafood feast that is sure to have you saying “shiver me timbers!” by the end of your visit.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Kitchn

The Last Thing to Do with a Jar of Mayonnaise Before You Rinse It Out

You learn a lot about your future spouse when you eat with them. One of the things I learned about my husband was that he likes to dip cooked broccoli in mayonnaise. I found this out many years ago when we were eating a meal with friends, and my now husband asked for mayo. I couldn’t figure out what he wanted it for until I watched, incredulous, as he swooped the broccoli through the mayo and popped it into his mouth with a smile. Guess who regularly uses mayo as a broccoli condiment now? Yep, our entire family of seven — including me!
HOME & GARDEN
CinemaBlend

After Disney World Guest Dies, Firefighters Explain Why They Feel Park Visitors Could Be ‘In Danger’ Over The Holidays

Theme parks can be the most thrilling places on earth for fans. But just like many other tourist attractions, they also come with their share of potential risks and dangers – even at the Happiest Place on Earth. Following a recent death at Disney World, a firefighters union has raised concerns about the potential for increased danger over the holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Inside the Magic

Disney Brings Back “Sold Out” Merchandise at Reduced Rate, Outrages Fans AGAIN

ShopDisney allows Disney fans from across the world to get a piece of magical merchandise shipped directly to their home. Known for including Disney Park items too, shopDisney even gives those shoppers that cannot visit theme parks like Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disneyland Paris the option to get sought after Park stuff, too.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy