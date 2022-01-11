ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

This year's Oscars show will go on, with a host

By Lisa Richwine
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gb7ps_0dioPr6u00

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Academy Awards will have a host for the first time since 2018 and return to their longtime home at the Dolby Theatre, broadcaster ABC said on Tuesday.

While other awards shows have been postponed because of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) ABC said plans remain in place to hold the Oscars, the highest film honors, on March 27 in Los Angeles.

This year's ceremony will have a host, ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich said at a Television Critics Association event. He provided no details. "It might be me," he joked.

The Oscars were handed out by celebrity presenters but had no host in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Ratings for the telecast have fallen in recent years, dropping to a record low of 10.4 million people in the United States in 2021. Viewership of other awards shows also has declined.

Fans of British actor Tom Holland have suggested he should host this year's Oscars after the smash success of his movie "Spider-Man: No Way Home," possibly with his co-star Zendaya.

Holland told The Hollywood Reporter in December that he would "love" to host the awards. "If they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun," he said.

Previous hosts have included late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and comedians Chris Rock and Ellen DeGeneres.

ABC said in a statement that the 2022 Oscars will take place again at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Last year, the awards moved to the historic Union Station train station in downtown Los Angeles with a small crowd of nominees and guests to protect against COVID.

Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on Feb. 8.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

Live From the Oscars: Why Pete Davidson Won’t Be Hosting (EXCLUSIVE)

This week, ABC announced that there would be a host for the 2022 Academy Awards. Shortly after, reports circulated that Pete Davidson has been in talks with Oscars producers to host. Despite press reports, Variety hears from multiple sources that Davidson will not be hosting the Oscars. An insider says an informal conversation took place with Davidson’s team — but that’s it. Numerous individuals familiar with the host search say it’s highly unlikely the “Saturday Night Live” star will be selected for the gig. Davidson is a major talent and audience fan favorite, who is buzzy both on and off screen, and could...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

The Internet’s Top Picks for Oscars Host

At last, the Oscars have decided to have a host this year after three years of being host-less. Many great entertainers like Billy Crystal and Bob Hope have stepped up to the plate as well as some seemingly random hosts like Paul Hogan and Donald Duck. In 2018, The Hollywood Reporter went into depth on what makes the perfect Oscars host: name recognition, funny, topical, politically savvy, young, and “satisfactory to a coalition of competing interests.” The internet took it upon itself to nominate hosts for the 94th Academy Awards but do they fit the bill on what makes the perfect Oscars host?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
101.9 KING FM

‘It’s Not Journey!': CNN Hosts Debate Band’s New Year’s Eve Show

CNN became the unlikely location for a debate about Journey on New Year's Eve. Shortly after the group's energetic performance of "Any Way You Want It" and "Don't Stop Believin'" in New York City's Times Square for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on rival ABC, CNN's ebullient Andy Cohen -- co-hosting his network's festivities with good pal Anderson Cooper -- appeared on camera, draped in a streamer he said was shot from Journey's stage. (CNN countered with Katy Perry from Las Vegas.)
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Ellen Degeneres
BBC

15 films to look out for in the Oscars race

It's hard to talk about film right now without mentioning Covid. The virus has had a significant impact on cinema audiences as well as release patterns. But as always in showbiz, the award-giving must go on in some shape or form, and there is a crop of exceptional pieces of film-making in possible contention for this year's Oscars.
MOVIES
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
Distractify

The Person With the Most Golden Globes Is Not a Surprise to Anyone Based on Her Work

With the 2022 Golden Globes potentially spelling the end for this awards show, many people are learning as much as they can about this time-honored tradition honoring film and television. One of the most frequently asked questions about the Awards each season concerns which person has the most Golden Globe Awards. The show first began in 1944, giving plenty of time for actors or actresses to rack up a large number of accolades.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Golden Globes boycott: Why is the ceremony so controversial?

This year’s Golden Globes ceremony is going to look very different – and for once, that has nothing to do with the pandemic.The 2022 awards are going ahead without any big stars in attendance to present or collect the prizes and there will be no television broadcast, after a Hollywood boycott over its diversity and ethics scandal.The Golden Globes’s parent organisation, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), has been embroiled in controversy since February last year, when a Los Angeles Times exposé accused it of a lack of diversity in its voting membership – at the time, it did...
NAACP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#The Academy Awards#Thomson Reuters#Downtown Los Angeles#The Dolby Theatre#Walt Disney Co#Abc Entertainment#British#No Way Home#Covid
Variety

‘Last One Laughing Canada’ Gets Amazon Premiere Date; ‘American Idol’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The Amazon Prime Video competition series “LOL: Last One Laughing” will launch a Canadian edition Feb. 18. “Last One Laughing Canada” competitors include Caroline Rhea, Dave Foley, Debra DiGiovanni, Jon Lajoie, Tom Green, Colin Mochrie, Mae Martin, Brandon Ash Mohammed, Andrew Phung and K. Trevor Wilson. Hosted by Jay Baruchel, the six-part series follows the 10 comedians as they try to eliminate others by making each other laugh (through stand-up, musical performance, improvisational and more), while not laughing themselves. The comedian who outlasts their competitors wins the grand prize of $100,000 for their charity of choice. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Betty White To Be Honored In NBC Primetime Special

NBC will pay tribute to Betty White in an hourlong primetime special commemorating the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star. Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl will air Monday, January 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock the following day. Friends and stars will pay tribute to one of the world’s most beloved entertainers in the special. “The hour will include clips that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career,” according to NBC. White, who most famously starred in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls, died peacefully at her home in Brentwood on New Year’s Eve, just 17 days from her 100th birthday. Tributes poured in from all corners of the entertainment industry and beyond including from President Joe Biden and Michelle Obama. White, who had hundreds of TV credits, was a multiple Emmy, Grammy and SAG Award winner as well as being a tireless advocate for animals. Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl is a Brad Lachman Production and is executive produced by Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
theplaylist.net

New Year, A Long Oscar Season Still To Go

You thought it was nearing an end, didn’t you? No, the 2022 Oscar season isn’t as long as the pandemic delayed 2021 season, but it sure is close. AMPAS members don’t even begin to vote on the nominations until January 27. By the time voting is over on Feb. 1, the 2022 Sundance Film Festival will be over, the Grammys will have already aired and networks and streamers will be knee-deep into their plans for…Emmy season.
MOVIES
Reuters

Reuters

277K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy