UAlbany pushes back start of spring semester

By Sara Rizzo
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The University at Albany has pushed back the start of the spring semester from January 19 to January 24. The university made this decision “after careful consideration of our options to mitigate the impact of the omicron variant in our campus community.”

“Postponing the start of the spring semester will afford our students more time to secure a negative COVID-19 test as well as receive their booster, when eligible.” said Carol H. Kim, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Michael N. Christakis, Vice President for Student Affairs in a letter on UAlbany’s website .

According to the letter, classes will begin with a normal Monday schedule on January 24. Residence halls will reopen beginning January 21 at 9 a.m. The postponement will not impact spring break or Reading Day. The spring semester will end on May 4 and final exams will begin on May 6. The dates for Commencement will stay the same.

Students must also submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus. For more details, students can review the updated Spring 2022 Pre-Arrival Instructions for Students .

“We will of course continue to closely monitor the virus through surveillance testing and our ongoing health and safety protocols. As we have been throughout this pandemic, the University will remain nimble and responsive to changing conditions,” said Kim and Christakis.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the COVID Hotline at 518-442-2683.

