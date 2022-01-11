Stanford Dropout Turned Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

A decision on whether to reduce the self-isolation period for people who test positive with Covid is set to be made tomorrow.Officials are to meet at the government’s Covid-O committee, at which they are expected to discuss cutting the self-isolation period from seven days to five days.According to The Times, ministers have already decided to give the green light to the change in policy, concluding it is a risk worth taking now that the Omicron wave is starting to ease.The UK government has previously denied it was looking at such an approach – but the number of staff now self-isolating...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO