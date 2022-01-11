ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat up on export business; corn, soy firm ahead of USDA data

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose about 1% on Tuesday on a pickup in global export business and short-covering ahead of several key U.S. Department of Agriculture reports due on Wednesday, traders said. Corn and soybeans edged higher ahead of the reports, which will include updated...

www.agriculture.com

wisfarmer.com

USDA: Corn and soybean production up in 2021

Increased acreage and higher yields for corn and soybeans led to record high soybean production and near-record high corn production, according to the 2021 Crop Production Annual Summary released this week by the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). U.S. corn growers produced 15.1 billion bushels, up 7% from 2020...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Milk for dollars helps Venezuela's ranchers weather economic woes

BARINAS, Venezuela, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Cattle ranchers in Barinas state, one of Venezuela's main agricultural regions, milk their herds in the small hours each morning before selling the milk in dollars to make ends meet, as a lack of credit worsens a long-running economic crisis. Venezuela's agriculture industry has...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy futures ease on outlook for rain to aid South America crops

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures on Friday slumped to their lowest price in more than a week under continued pressure from forecasts for rain in dry South American growing belts, analysts said. Soybean futures have pulled back about 3% since reaching July highs a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures rebound, though U.S. slaughtering remains weak

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures bounced back on Friday, though analysts said U.S. staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 infections continued to limit meat production. Most actively traded February lean hogs touched a one-week high and ended 3.050 cents stronger at 80.900 cents a pound....
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Key indicators in the growing value of American farmland

David Muth of Alternative Equity Advisors recently spoke at the 2022 Land Investment Expo about the asset classes in farmland investments and the farm market. He points to inflation, population, and digitization as key indications of growing land value. Muth started by looking at the 2021 National Land Report. In...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China 2021 soybean imports slip 3.8% on falling margins, weak demand

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in 2021 fell from the previous year, the first annual drop since 2018, customs data showed on Friday, depressed by weakening demand from its massive livestock sector. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 96.52 million tonnes of the oilseed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China 2021 soybean imports at 96.52 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in 2021 fell from the previous year, customs data showed on Friday, on weakening demand from its massive livestock sector. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 96.52 million tonnes of the oilseed in the 12 months of 2021, down 3.8% from 100.33 million tonnes in 2020, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, as falling hog margins and increased wheat feeding curbed demand.
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China 2021 meat imports fall 5.4% to 9.38 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's meat imports in 2021 fell 5.4% from the year before, customs data showed on Friday, as a surge in the domestic supply of pork reduced demand for overseas supplies. China brought in 9.38 million tonnes of meat last year, said the General Administration of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn face weekly losses on improved LatAm weather outlook

SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures lost more ground on Friday, with both markets set to end the week lower on forecasts of rains in drought-hit South American growing regions. Wheat is on track for a third week of decline on improved supply outlook. FUNDAMENTALS. *...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hogs dip on concerns over slower slaughtering, heavier pigs

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell on Thursday amid concerns that a reduced pace of slaughtering is limiting demand for pigs that are growing heavier, analysts said. Slow slaughtering has weighed on hog and cattle futures because livestock back up on farms when they...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

NOPA December U.S. soybean crush seen at 184.996 million bushels -survey

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean processors likely crushed a near-record volume of soybeans in December amid ample crushing supplies and good processing margins, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Tuesday. NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy futures sag on improved South America weather forecasts

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures tumbled on Thursday on expectations that rains forecast for dry crop-growing areas of South America may limit harvest losses, traders said. Weather forecasts show parched areas of Argentina, a major corn and soy exporter, may receive significant rainfall from late...
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

USDA: Northwest wheat stocks down 43%, winter wheat planting up 3%

Pacific Northwest wheat stocks are down about 43% compared to the same time last year, according to the USDA. Regional wheat industry representatives say that's to be expected. "The overall decline of 43% is about on par with the fact that we had a 47% drop in production," said Glen...
AGRICULTURE
AG Week

Wheat trade seems comfortable losing acres; USDA reports rule the week

Editor's note: Catch Randy Martinson and AgweekTV's Michelle Rook every Friday after markets close on the Agweek Market Wrap at agweek.com. The grains wrapped up the first week of January mixed, with wheat seeing heavy losses while corn posted decent gains and soybeans posted strong gains. Wheat pressure was tied...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans steady as South America rain chances assessed

* Rain forecast in parts of Brazil, Argentina curb soy, corn prices * Wheat stays weak as southern hemisphere supplies weigh (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Friday, steadying after touching a 10-day low as the market weighed prospects for rain relief in dry South American growing belts. Corn inched up after also touching a 10-day low as traders assessed to what extent expected showers could benefit parched crops in southern Brazil and Argentina. Chicago wheat ease further, pressured by a three-month low for Paris futures, as large wheat crops in South America and Australia increased competition in export markets. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% at $13.78 a bushel by 1300 GMT. It earlier fell to a 10-day low at $13.63-3/4 before steadying. "We were looking at a bigger drop in South American soybean production but with the recent weather outlook it might not be as bad as expected earlier," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. Weather forecasts show parched areas of Argentina, the world's top exporter of processed soy and No. 2 producer of corn, may receive significant rainfall from late this week. However, analysts are cautious about the benefit of any rain in Argentina after a heatwave exacerbated dryness linked to the La Nina climate pattern. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in a crop report on Wednesday reduced its soybean and corn production forecasts for Brazil and Argentina, although by less than some private analysts. CBOT corn was up 0.4% at $5.89-3/4 a bushel. It earlier equalled Thursday's 10-day low of $5.85-1/4 before steadying. CBOT wheat was down 0.4% at $7.44, near an earlier one-week low, while March wheat on Paris-based Euronext was down 0.6% at 264.25 euros ($307.20) a tonne after earlier hitting a new three-month low. The International Grains Council on Thursday raised its forecast for 2021/22 global wheat production, partly driven by an improved outlook in Australia. Talk that Algeria would again overlook French supplies in its latest wheat import tender weighed on the European market. Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC made an initial purchase of wheat in the tender on Friday that was expected to be sourced from South America and the Black Sea region, traders said in early assessments. Prices at 1300 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 744.00 -2.75 -0.37 770.75 -3.47 CBOT corn 589.75 2.25 0.38 593.25 -0.59 CBOT soy 1378.00 0.75 0.05 1339.25 2.89 Paris wheat 264.25 -1.50 -0.56 278.50 -5.12 Paris maize 237.75 -1.25 -0.52 226.00 5.20 Paris rape 747.50 7.25 0.98 754.00 -0.86 WTI crude oil 82.50 0.38 0.46 75.21 9.69 Euro/dlr 1.14 0.00 -0.07 1.1368 0.68 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil meatpacker Minerva mulling change of domicile

(Adds information about changing domicile) Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazil meatpacker Minerva approved a study to change its domicile in order to start trading outside Brazil, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday, without disclosing any locations. Minerva has not responded to a request for comment. Several Brazilian...
AGRICULTURE
bakingbusiness.com

Investment to boost ancient grain fonio exports

BROOKLYN, NY. — West African food brand Yolélé has received $1.98 million in funding for its new venture, West African Ancient Grains. Yolélé has partnered with shea butter processor Mali Shi SA to build a traceable supply chain for fonio, a drought-tolerant, nutrient-dense ancient grain that is considered a neglected and underutilized crop. The aim of the project is to turn fonio into a cash crop that will provide a source of income for thousands of smallholder farmers in the vulnerable Sahel region of Mali.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 1-2 cents, soy even to up 2 cents, wheat down 4-5 cents,

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. Notice: Markets will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Markets will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. WHEAT - Down 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Wheat fell overnight, poised for a third session lower as stronger global production assessments ease supply concerns, though dryness across the U.S. Plains region limits losses. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract found technical resistance at its 100-day moving average overnight. * For the week, the contract is aimed at a 2% drop, its third consecutive week lower. * Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has started purchasing milling wheat expected to be sourced from South America and the Black Sea region in an international tender, European traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 4-1/4 cents at $7.42-1/2 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 8-1/4 cents lower at $7.51-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat lost 10-1/4 cents to $8.85-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures traded just above even overnight as traders weighed forecasts for rain in parts of Argentina that could rejuvenate beleaguered crops in the region. * The most-active corn contract held near its 50-day moving average overnight. * For the week, the contract is poised for a 2.9% loss, its first of the new year. * Anticipated rainfall across parts of Argentina in the coming week should aid developing corn crops in the region, though forecasters say more is needed. * CBOT March corn futures last traded up 1-3/4 cents at $5.89-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Even to up 2 cents per bushel * Soybeans traded near even overnight after the week's second big sell-off the day prior, pressured by forecasts for rain across parts of South America that could bolster parched crops in the region. * For the week, the most-active soybean contract is poised to fall 2.25%, its biggest weekly decline since the week ended Nov. 5, 2021. * China's soybean imports in 2021 fell to 96.52 million tonnes, down 3.8% from 100.33 million tonnes in 2020, the first annual drop since 2018, customs data showed, depressed by weakening demand from its massive livestock sector. * Brazil is poised to reap just above 134 million tonnes of soybeans this season, 7% below the previous November forecast by agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, as a drought may cause the country's average yields to reach a six-year low. * March soybeans last traded 1-3/4 cents higher at $13.79 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans, wheat drop, corn mostly lower

Soybeans were sharply lower on fund and technical selling. Most forecasts do have a chance of rain in dry parts of South America this weekend, and while some damage has been done, a less stressful weather pattern would generally be welcome. Still, that’s a big question mark, with several government and private entities recently lower projections for Argentina and Brazil, where it’s roughly the equivalent of mid-July for crops. The Rosario Grain Exchange has Argentina’s soybean crop at 40 million tons, compared to the prior projection of 45 million. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange says 31% of Argentina’s bean crop is called good to excellent, compared to 48% last week. The International Grains Council sees global production at 368 million tons, compared to the November estimate of 280 million, also lowering trade, consumption, and carryover. The U.S. export sales pace remains well behind last marketing year. Last week’s old crop sales were short of 750,000 tons, with just under half purchased by China. New crop sales of 183,000 tons were to unknown destinations and China. China says it wants to produce 40% more soybeans domestically by 2025, around 23 million tons, in order to become more self-sufficient. Soybean meal and oil were lower on those forecasts for South America and the generally bearish tone in grains and oilseeds. There are still no deliveries against January bean meal, which expires Friday, reflecting the solid demand. Malaysian palm oil futures were up sharply ahead of the U.S. session on concerns about global vegetable oil production.
AGRICULTURE

