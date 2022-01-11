Gavin Newsom visits Central Valley to discuss California’s plan for universal healthcare

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom will visit a health clinic in Kern County to discuss the California Blueprint proposal, which increases healthcare affordability and expands Medi-Cal coverage to all Californians regardless of immigration status.

Newsom’s plan expands access to coverage to an additional 764,000 undocumented Californians, according to a news release. The plan also aims to cut costs and increase transparency within the health care system.

According to a feedback survey done by 17 News in response to Newsom’s budget proposal announced Monday , most Kern County residents do not want universal healthcare in California with 76 percent saying no and 24 percent saying yes.

The Governor will make remarks at 1:15 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.