ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Gavin Newsom visits Central Valley to discuss California’s plan for universal healthcare

By Miabelle Salzano
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydWWG_0dioOvJv00

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom will visit a health clinic in Kern County to discuss the California Blueprint proposal, which increases healthcare affordability and expands Medi-Cal coverage to all Californians regardless of immigration status.

Newsom’s plan expands access to coverage to an additional 764,000 undocumented Californians, according to a news release. The plan also aims to cut costs and increase transparency within the health care system.

According to a feedback survey done by 17 News in response to Newsom’s budget proposal announced Monday , most Kern County residents do not want universal healthcare in California with 76 percent saying no and 24 percent saying yes.

The Governor will make remarks at 1:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Newsom: Stimulus checks ‘likely’ to be included in revised California budget proposal

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, money for another round of stimulus checks to California taxpayers likely will be included when Gov. Gavin Newsom updates his proposed budget for the coming fiscal year in a few months. The tax rebates were not part of the initial $286.4 billion proposal unveiled by the governor earlier this week, though […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Sports
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Universal health care bill advances in California Assembly

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democrats on Tuesday took their first step toward abolishing the private health insurance market in the nation’s most populous state and replacing it with a government-run plan that they promised would never deny anyone the care they need. But the proposal that cleared a legislative committee in the state Assembly […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

FCDPH plans to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits to vulnerable population

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Health announced they will be handing out COVID-19 test kits to vulnerable populations of Fresno County. Health officials will be giving out 37,000 iHealth at-home COVID-19 rapid tests to residents through a new program. The Fresno County Internal Services Department and Graphic Communication Services will be […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

California suspends some disability claims, citing fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California says scammers are stealing doctors’ credentials to file fake disability claims. The Employment Development Department said Thursday they has suspended 345,000 disability claims associated with 27,000 doctors. The department said most of those claims are likely fraudulent. But some of them are legitimate claims from people who can’t work because […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
YourCentralValley.com

Staffing shortages remain top concern as Fresno police union overwhelmingly rejects city contract

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Tensions are running high at the Fresno Police Department as the union overwhelmingly turned down a contract offered by the city.  The previous contract had expired in July. Fresno Police Officers Association members cited low pay compared to other Valley agencies as one of the biggest deterrents and the FPOA president […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clinica Sierra Vista now only offering Covid testing to established patients by appointment only

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday, Clinica Sierra Vista announced a few changes to its Covid testing procedures for those looking to get tested in Kern and Fresno counties. It will now only offer testing to established patients by appointment only and will not be offering walk-up testing. “Like many other providers and medical establishments, we […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

David Valadao announces re-election bid for newly drawn 22nd Congressional District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Representative David Valadao (R-Hanford) announced his re-election bid for California’s newly drawn 22nd Congressional District Wednesday. The new district includes Delano, Porterville, Hanford and parts of Bakersfield. The new district will be 43 percent Democrat and 26 percent Republican, according to maps from the L.A. Times. “My commitment to the Central […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Valley#Universal Healthcare#Health Care#California Blueprint#Medi Cal#Californians#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Ambulance restrictions aim to help hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 surge in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno health officials are sounding the alarm as cases COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the Central Valley. With hospitals filling up, health officials are implementing a new strategy to make sure medical facilities don’t reach a breaking point. Fresno County is taking extra precautions to make sure that precious hospital […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
YourCentralValley.com

Foggy day school schedule for Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Friday, Jan. 14. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Shelly Baird School – Cancelled. Dos Palos Oro Loma Joint Unified School District – Plan B. Pixley School – Plan A. Kerman Unified – Plan A. Tulare City School District – Plan C. […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy