Rihanna Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her New Savage X Fenty Stores

By Black Information Network
Atlanta Daily World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna is kicking off 2022 in full boss mode. The billionaire business mogul took to social media to give fans a first glimpse at her new Savage X Fenty brick-and-mortar retail stores. Rih Rih shared in a tweet:. “2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a...

atlantadailyworld.com

Footwear News

Rihanna Does Date Night with A$AP Rocky in Gucci x Balenciaga Puffer Vest & Snakeskin Sandals

Rihanna stepped out on date night decked out in designer. The “Umbrella” singer and A$AP Rocky had a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. She wore pieces from the Gucci and Balenciaga Hacker Project collaboration, including a tan and brown puffer vest and shawl that she styled as a headscarf. Her gilet is available on Balenciaga’s website for $2,550. Rihanna paired her designer duds with a black skirt and accessorized with Gucci sunglasses and several necklaces and bracelets. The Savage X Fenty founder took a walk on the wild side with her shoes. She slipped into brown...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Glamour

Rihanna’s Best Looks of 2021

Rihanna is a style icon. She’s known for bold looks, bright colors, and experimentation. But the most intoxicating, exciting thing about Rhianna’s style is that she is never afraid. Her confidence radiates in every look she wears, from a simple slip dress for a night out to a sexy pope ’fit for the Met gala to an embellished pink fur-collar coat for a dentist appointment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rihanna
Footwear News

A Look at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Couple-Coordinated Fashionable Looks

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are two powerful fashion influencers, but together they bring it up to a level that makes them the one of the most stylish celebrity couples. The dynamic duo originally sparked dating rumors in 2013, after Riri starred in Rocky’s, “Fashion Killa” music video. However, they continued to maintain a platonic, but flirtatious friendship in the public eye amidst a handful of various high-profile relationships that weathered between the two throughout the years. Rihanna’s appearance in the fitting video was just the tip of the iceberg for the couple. The pair has continued to work on various projects...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Cher, 75, Looks Flawless Next To Rapper Saweetie In Glamorous New MAC Campaign Photos

Cher and rapper Saweetie have a new collaboration for MAC Cosmetics and are looking fabulous as always!. Cher and Saweetie have a new collaboration! The duo joined together with MAC Cosmetics campaign, in photos you can see here, as the beauty brand showcased on their Instagram account in recent photos. For the campaign, Cher, 75, is looking just like her ’70s disco self with her fabulous, straight long black hair and serious blue and silver sparkling eye makeup. Saweetie, 28, looked just as disco-ready for her look, sporting icy blonde locks up in a high half-up, half-down hair do and paired the look with fabulous long lashes, red lips, and a stunning sparkling silver fringe top, choker, and matching skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From The Strapless Leather Dress Ariana Grande Wore On The 'Voice' Finale--It Was Almost Too Sexy For TV!

Ariana Grande really can do it all— sing, dance, act, coach new talent on The Voice and serve incredible looks all the while. We’re still not over the custom, sustainable Vivienne Westwood dress she wore to the December 14th finale, with its strapless, corseted top, deep brown color and her matching tie necklace. The hitmaker always knows how to show off her curves!
THEATER & DANCE
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Fans Freak Out Thinking That Pete Davidson's Mom Was at the Jenner Christmas Party

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Have Reportedly Called Off Their Engagement. This weekend is when Kris Jenner and her daughters traditionally throw their giant holiday party, but they reportedly scaled back their plans this year due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area. The Jenners and Kardashians still had some sort of smaller celebration, though posts about it on social media have been sparse. One of the biggest posters was Khloé Kardashian, who shared a series of images and videos of her holiday outfit on Instagram—including a clip that had fans insisting Pete Davidson's mom, Amy Davidson, was in attendance.
CELEBRITIES
luxurylaunches.com

Kylie Jenner breaks her Instagram hiatus by flashing a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch

Out of sight is out of mind, even when you’re Kylie Jenner. Realizing this, the 24-year-old makeup Mogul has broken her sabbatical,after almost two months, and fans couldn’t be happier. While we surely missed the gorgeous Christmas looks she dishes out year after year for star-studded Christmas parties, it was consolation enough to see a few of her many expensive Christmas gifts. Kylie shared on her Instagram stories a glimpse of a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch followed by sneak peeks of a quiet day at home with daughter Stormi. The lion-shaped clutch is befitting of her astrological sign, Leo. It’s a stunning addition to her already coveted collection of handbags!
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Why Barbados Was The ‘Perfect’ Place To Celebrate The Holidays Together

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent the festive season hanging out with both sides of their family in Barbados. Find out why it was the ‘perfect’ vacation!. Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky celebrated the holidays once again in her home country of Barbados, where the rapper also has family — and the trip couldn’t have been more perfect! After getting all dolled up for a New Year’s Eve bash, the adorable couple played the rest of the festive vacation relatively low-key, allowing for them to spend some quality time with their relatives, according to an insider who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances In Plaid Short Shorts As She Gives Fans New View Of Her House — Video

Britney Spears rocked a bright red crop top and matching flannel shorts while showing off a new view of her mansion. Britney Spears is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her social media followers coming back for more. And Jan. 3 was no different as the 40-year-old pop princess took to Instagram and shared a short clip while dancing in her home. The “Baby, One More Time” singer gave fans a glimpse at a different view inside her mansion than she typically reveals.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Is All Tied Up with Michael B. Jordan in Chocolate Disco Dress and Wrapped Sandals

Lori Harvey’s 2022 was off to a romantic start, as she rang in the new year with a kiss from beau Michael B. Jordan. The model shared sweet photos of the couple on Instagram, wearing a halter-neck minidress by Raisa Vanessa. The sleek backless number featured a chocolate brown palette covered in square-shaped sequins, instantly channeling ’70s glamour. Harvey accessorized with a gold bracelet, watch and drop earrings. “Happy New Year,” she coupled the romantic photos. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) When it came to shoes, Harvey donned a pair of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION

