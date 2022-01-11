ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Cena Reveals Whether He's Done With Wrestling

By Brian Jones
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena has been busy with his acting career over the years, which has led to him working in WWE in a part-time role. But will Cena ever return to pro wrestling on a full-time basis or is he done? While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, this week, Cena talked...

They say the heart is a muscle, and John Cena certainly knows a thing or two about muscles. Having tied the knot last year, the WWE veteran’s heart belongs to his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. Despite his larger-than-life fame, the couple have kept their romance largely out of the limelight, save for a couple of red carpet appearances and the occasional interview comment.
Everyone knows John Cena as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, but the WWE star hasn’t just relied on wrestling to earn his dollars. Here’s how the 44-year-old’s acting roles helped build his wealth. He has previously appeared in movies like 2018’s Bumblee, 2019’s...
As one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, it’s no surprise that John Cena’s net worth is so impressive. But what may be less well known to fans is just how much he makes today—plus, how much of it comes from ventures aside from wrestling. Watch ‘Peacemaker’ on HBO Max $9.99+ Buy Now Cena—whose full name is John Felix Anthony Cena Jr.—was born in April 1977 in West Newbury, Massachusetts. Cena was one of five boys born to John and Carol Cena. His older brother, Stephen, was born in 1974, making Cena the second eldest sibling to their other brothers Dan, Matt...
John Cena has revealed he had three beers before taking on The Undertaker in a surprise match at WrestleMania 34.Cena took on the iconic WWE wrestler at the event in 2018 before both stars retired from the sport. Cena took his bow in 2021 and The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired in 2020. Cena has now said he had three beers ahead of the clash.“Everybody is chilled and watched the show,” he told Pat McAfee on his podcast Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each...
SPOILER ALERT: This piece contains major spoilers for the first three episodes of “Peacemaker,” which premiered January 13 on HBO Max. Even after re-watching James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” in anticipation of “Peacemaker,” it was hard to see why Peacemaker, of all the movie’s antiheroes, merited a series of his own beyond the fact that he was played by John Cena. In a story that otherwise leans on agents of chaos like Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior’s endearing Ratcatcher 2, and conflicted journeymen like Idris Elba’s Bloodsport or Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, Cena’s stickler of a killer was far from...
John Cena rose to prominence in WWE during the company’s ruthless aggression era, and when he developed his hip-hop gimmick, one of his patented taunts was "You can’t see me." Cena, who is the star of HBO’s "Peacemaker," appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday...
This week will see the three-episode premiere of Peacemaker, the first television series set within the growing DC Films world. Spinning out of the events of The Suicide Squad, the show follows the continuing story of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena) — a pacifist antihero who isn't afraid to kill for the sake of his mission. While Cena's portrayal of Peacemaker was only one part of the ensemble of The Suicide Squad, his take on the character has already captivated and entertained fans, many of whom are eager to see him cross paths with other costumed heroes and villains in the DCEU. One interesting hypothetical has been Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), who will be starring in his own solo film later this year. While speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of Peacemaker, Cena addressed the possibility of crossing paths with his fellow WWE alum in a DC project.
HBO Max has released another featurette for the new DC series Peacemaker which sees John Cena giving viewers some background on his titular character and what’s ahead for Christopher Smith following the events of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad; check it out here…. Peacemaker sees John Cena reprising...
A spinoff of director James Gunn’s reboot of “The Suicide Squad,” which came out just six months ago, the HBO Max series “Peacemaker” might be the closest thing to a comic book adaptation that appeals to my sensibilities. It’s ridiculous and knows it’s ridiculous, with a fully R-rated Saturday morning cartoon sensibility that refuses to take itself too seriously. With John Cena in the title role — a ding-dong with muscles who nonsensically proclaims, “I made a vow to have peace no matter how many people I have to kill to get it” — the show is big, dumb, rollicking fun. I like it a lot.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe constantly expands with the Multiverse, introducing a slew of new characters and big Hollywood names into the Marvel collection with every movie or Disney+ series. Despite his fame and superhero chops, John Cena just revealed that he was “rejected” by Marvel for multiple projects, including Deadpool 2 (2018).
With Peacemaker just two weeks away from its series from its series premiere, HBO Max has released a hilarious new red band trailer for The Suicide Squad spinoff series offering a look at John Cena’s gun-toting vigilante and his new team in action; check it out here…. Peacemaker sees...
