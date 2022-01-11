ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dating In This Day and Age Can Be Expensive!

KTVB
 6 days ago

Dating is fun, but it is also...

www.ktvb.com

Carrie Wynn

Dating With Trust Issues Can Be Difficult

A few years ago I started dating the kindest man… let’s call him David. David was intelligent, handsome, hard-working, and motivated. When we started dating (we had been friends first) I was so excited because I felt like I had finally found someone who was a great match for me.
Refinery29

Age-Gap Relationships Can Be Complicated – But So Is Judging Them

I don’t know any happy relationship that isn’t odd in its own way. Add a 13-year age gap into the mix and it doesn’t make things more 'normal', that's for sure. But in my case, it hasn’t made the relationship more difficult, either. What does make things tricky is the sometimes quizzical, sometimes aghast gaze that still follows us around the room, across the table or into the comment section, even in 2022.
The Independent

Oystering: What is the new dating trend for 2022?

A new year means a new set of dating trends is on the horizon.Usually, said trends are coined to alert dating app users to cruel habits online, such as ghosting and breadcrumbing - the act of sending out flirtatious signals to make someone think you’re interested in them without committing.This year, though, dating trends have had a positive re-brand, with the first one to emerge offering single people plenty of hope.Introducing “Oystering” - the idea of seeing the world as your oyster after a breakup.Coined by dating app Badoo, the term came to light after its research found that almost half...
digg.com

Should I Forgive My Husband For Shoving My Head Into A Cake And Holding It There At Our Wedding, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Should...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
skiddle.com

Manchester Gay Speed Dating | Ages 24-40

Turned up to the venue and it was closedð?¤¬ I want my Money back!. The venue it should have been in was closed and no-one was told as the there was a mixup but the host was there and made sure we were accommodated. The new venue worked even though it was not planned. Great time at the event but it is not what I was looking for, it is great to meet new people.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Planning a Valentine's Day Date

Valentine's Day is almost here, and you might be wondering what the perfect way to share this day with your loved one will be. The typical dinner and a movie might not be cutting it this year, and instead of doing something redundant, you may be wondering how to bring more adventure and excitement to the night. If this is something that you are struggling with, there are a few ways to set the tone for your special night.
skiddle.com

London Gay Speed Dating | Ages 24-38

Calling all single gay Londoners! Have you ever tried Speed Dating before...interested to find out more?. This event occurred in January 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Chemistry of the Evening. Calling all single gay Londoners!. Sick of swiping? Fancy having loads of dates...
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job well...
Hello Magazine

This is what Archie and Lilibet call their mother Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet insight into her family's dynamic as she and her husband Prince Harry released their Christmas card last week. The message on the photocard revealed what Harry and Meghan's two-year-old son Archie, and his baby sister Lilibet, will grow up calling their parents – Mama and Papa.
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore makes emotional health confession as fans send love

Drew Barrymore opened up to her fans with a heartfelt and candid message about her health on Tuesday. The TV host revealed she's in desperate need of a 'reboot' and feels utterly exhausted in a revealing Instagram post. Alongside a photo of her scales with a post-it note which read,...
InspireMore

‘She’s just my stepmom.’ I wasn’t on the daycare list. I’m left off emails because I’m not a ‘primary’ parent.’: Woman navigates blended family life, ‘I’m more than JUST a stepmom’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “As a child, I was raised by my mother and an amazing extended family. My biological father didn’t believe I was his and therefore didn’t want to be a part of my life. My mom did an amazing job, but I always felt like a part of me was missing. At 5 years old, I was fatherless and unbeknownst to me, had developed abandonment issues. That was until my mom married my stepdad with kids from a previous marriage and all was made right, or so I thought.
studyfinds.org

Men who live alone, regularly break up with their partners at higher risk of harmful inflammation

LONDON — Breakups are never easy, but a new study finds they may also be bad for a man’s health as well. Researchers in Denmark found that men who experience more relationship breakups and live alone longer have higher levels of inflammatory markers in their blood. It’s a problem that could increase a person’s risk of poor health and even death.
Mix 97.9 FM

What is the Minimum Age You Can Leave a Child Home Alone in Texas?

I know Christmas is over but I was off during the Christmas holiday so I didn't get around to doing this then, so I am doing it now. Shockingly, there are very few states that have a minimum age requirement for leaving your child at home alone. Texas is a state that does not have a minimum age requirement, but before you go off and leave your 2-year-old at home, here are some things to remember.
