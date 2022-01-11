ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

At long last, we can tear open the queen’s secret letters with Australia’s governors-general

By Become an author
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 4 days ago

One consequence of the High Court’s 2020 judgement that caused the National Archives to release Sir John Kerr’s correspondence with Buckingham Palace was that the royal correspondence of other governors-general also had to be released.

More than a year and a half later, after the archives scoured every document for an embarrassing detail that could be redacted, these letters have now been made public.

They cover the terms of four governors-general: Lord Richard Casey (1965-69), Sir Paul Hasluck (1969-74), Sir Zelman Cowen (1977-82) and Sir Ninian Stephen (1982-89).

What is most remarkable about the letters is how similar they are to Kerr’s correspondence with the palace.

All the features that critics have picked on as unprecedented and inappropriate – the detailed political analysis, the obsequious deference, the focus on formalities, the discussion of reserve powers – are common features in the correspondence of Kerr’s predecessors and successors.

Frank political reports

This is unsurprising, because the palace encouraged the governors-general to write with “complete freedom and frankness” about political affairs in Australia and anything affecting the monarchy and the powers or status of the governor-general. This keeps the monarch well informed about her various realms.

Each governor-general, therefore, gave regular detailed and often quite critical reports on the political controversies of the day and the likely outcomes of elections.

Kerr’s analysis was, indeed, quite tame compared with that of his predecessors, Casey and Hasluck, who had stronger political pedigrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZsfSN_0dioNYB700
Sir Paul Hasluck (left) and Lord Casey (right) at Government House. National Archives

Flattery and formality

To today’s eyes, the correspondence is often cloying and obsequious in its formality and deference, but this was standard for the time. The letters include many professions of “loyalty” and “devotion” to the monarch and every royal tour is a “great success” and “very well received”, especially by the “plain folk”.

Hasluck, in his comment about a prospective first meeting of Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Gough Whitlam, said:

If I may venture to say so, with due humility and respect, the wisdom and experience of Her Majesty will find here an opportunity to help make a promising Prime Minister into a better one and I believe he will prove responsive to Her counsel and guidance.

Not even Kerr could have topped that for flattery.

The excess of admiration also flowed the other direction. Governors-general are constantly praised for their “wisdom”. Deference is also given to their greater knowledge and understanding of the local political situation.

Letters from the palace praise and support the governor-general – they never criticise or instruct.

The focus on the formalities was strong throughout. This is because the monarchy represents itself to the people through such courtesies, pomp, honours and ceremony. Hence, a large part of the correspondence concerns changes to the oath of allegiance, the national anthem, the vice-regal salute, the royal anthem and the honours system.

Hasluck did his best in 1972 to dissuade the prime minister, William McMahon, from initiating a search for a “national song”, fearing it would replace “God Save the Queen” as the national anthem.

In 1984, Stephen was still having robust discussions with Prime Minister Bob Hawke about the use of “God Save The Queen” and the vice-regal salute. He even changed an Executive Council Minute by hand so that groups such as the Country Women’s Association and the RSL could continue to sing “God Save the Queen” without being in the presence of royalty.

The reserve powers

But what about the reserve powers, which allow a governor-general to act without, or contrary to, ministerial advice? Was it unprecedented or inappropriate to discuss their nature and hypothetical application? No, because the others did so, too.

Hasluck, for example, discussed what would happen if the prime minister, Sir John Gorton, was defeated in a vote of no confidence in 1970 (which had been a real prospect) and then requested the dissolution of parliament and an election.

Hasluck said he would have felt bound to ask whether it was impossible for Gorton to carry on the government without an election, and whether the governing parties might be able to continue to govern under a different leader.

Hasluck wanted to be satisfied all possibilities of forming a government without an election had been tried before granting one. If not, he would exercise his reserve power to refuse a dissolution and appoint a new prime minister. Hasluck said he had put down these thoughts on paper

so that Her Majesty may be aware of the way in which I interpret my constitutional duties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qqpso_0dioNYB700
Sir Paul Hasluck (left) with Prime Minister John Gorton at the swearing in the Gorton ministry in 1970. National Archives of Australia

He was not alone. Stephen also reported his views on his reserve power to refuse advice to hold a double dissolution election and made Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser come back with additional advice before he agreed to grant one in 1983.

Hasluck exercised a reserve power by refusing to sign an Executive Council Minute approving a US defence science base in Australia just 12 days before the 1969 election.

He deferred acting because it would breach the caretaker conventions. He only signed the papers after the Coalition won the election and wished to proceed.

As for the governor-general consulting the chief justice of the High Court on legal matters, this again was shown to be well precedented.

Casey, for example, consulted Chief Justice Garfield Barwick after the presumed death of Prime Minister Harold Holt in 1967 and also, more bizarrely, on whether a satirical magazine that ran a spoof interview with Prince Philip could be prosecuted under the Crimes Act.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M6cSJ_0dioNYB700
Prime Minister Harold Holt with Governor-General Lord Casey after swearing in of Holt as prime minister. National Archives

A snapshot of Australian history

The letters of the governors-general provide a fascinating snapshot of political history. They add context to our understanding of the governor-general’s office and the relationship between the monarch and Australia. Seeing only Kerr’s correspondence led to distorted interpretations. Reading it in the context of his predecessors and successors gives a much more accurate picture.

While many of the reports are quite candid and frank, their release after so many years is hardly damaging, and the efforts to keep them secret for so long are again shown to be absurd.

Australia’s history should not be locked up forever in hermetically sealed boxes – it belongs to all of us and it is good that we can finally see some of it.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

The Queen: Australia's Republican Party looking to remove the Queen as Head of State

Australia's right wing Republican Party has devised a plan explaining how they would go about electing a new Head of State and effectively removing Queen Elizabeth II from that position. The 'Australian Choice'. Similar to developments in Barbados most recently, Peter FitzSimons, head of the Australian Republic Movement (ARM) has...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

We've unveiled the waratah's genetic secrets, helping preserve this Australian icon for the future

When the smoke cleared after the Black Summer bushfires of 2019-20, the bush surrounding the Blue Mountains Botanic Garden Mount Tomah was charred. Among the casualties was a NSW waratah, Telopea speciosissima, that had recently become the first of its species to have its genome sequenced. We have published this genome in the journal Molecular Ecology Resources. The waratah is the official floral emblem of New South Wales, and its spectacular red blooms have been adopted as the logos of state government agencies and sporting teams. The genome sequence paves the way for the waratah to serve as a model for understanding...
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

Ministerial interference is an attack on academic freedom and Australia's literary culture

On Christmas Eve, many researchers across the country received the news that their Australian Research Council (ARC) funding applications had failed. For most of them, this was disappointing but not surprising: the success rate for the scheme is 19%. Six research teams were informed they had been recommended for funding within this competitive pool, but the acting Education Minister Stuart Robert had vetoed their applications. The rationale provided was that the vetoed projects “do not demonstrate value for taxpayers’ money nor contribute to the national interest”. The focus of Robert’s veto is particularly worrying: all the rejected projects are in...
AUSTRALIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Bob Hawke
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Gough Whitlam
TheConversationAU

Healthy humans drive the economy: we're now witnessing one of the worst public policy failures in Australia's history

Australians are getting a stark reminder about how value is actually created in an economy, and how supply chains truly work. Ask chief executives where value comes from and they will credit their own smart decisions that inflate shareholder wealth. Ask logistics experts how supply chains work and they will wax eloquent about ports, terminals and trucks. Politicians, meanwhile, highlight nebulous intangibles like “investor confidence” – enhanced, presumably, by their own steady hands on the tiller. The reality of value-added production and supply is much more human than all of this. It is people who are the driving force behind production, distribution...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

ARC grants: if Australia wants to tackle the biggest issues, politicians need to stop meddling with basic research

In countries like Denmark and Germany, gifts are given on Christmas Eve, rather than Christmas morning. Likewise, on Christmas Eve 2021, 587 groups of researchers at universities around Australia received a festive gift from the Australian Research Council (ARC), in the form of news that their 2022 Discovery Projects were to be funded. More brutally, 2,508 other groups of researchers also received the less than festive news that their proposed Discovery Projects were to be denied funding. This acceptance rate was even lower than it should have been. Among the 2,508 unlucky applications were six that had passed the ARC’s rigorous...
CHINA
TheConversationAU

Morrison's political judgement goes missing on rapid antigen test debacle

January 3 2022 was a day like most others in the roughly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic preceding it – except it wasn’t. Despite reassurances from a federal government desperate to consign the health emergency to history, it was a day in which the number of new infections in every state (bar Western Australia, which is closed off) soared to record highs. Hospital admissions were spiking too, even though intensive care admissions remained lower than the worst days of the Delta outbreak, due to the apparently milder effects of the Omicron variant and high community vaccination levels. Nonetheless, NSW Health Minister Brad...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The High Court#The National Archives
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: Government management of Omicron blighted by false assumptions, bad planning

Australia’s journey through Omicron is like the bus tour from hell. Steering awry, seat belts forgotten or not working, and the driver’s patter wearing thin with stressed passengers. Eventually we’ll see the back of the boggy ground on this outback track. But in worse shape and at higher cost than the Morrison government was suggesting only weeks ago. “Omicron is a gear change and we have to push through,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday. “You have two choices here: you can push through or you can lock down. We’re for pushing through.” Surveying the present shambles, you’d have to...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

COVID chaos has shed light on many issues in the Australian childcare sector. Here are 4 of them

Thousands of families are without childcare as hundreds of services have had to close due to a surge in COVID cases, while many more are running at reduced capacity. Many parents dread another chaotic year that may have them jugging childcare and work at home. The government rescued the childcare sector several times over the past two years – making services eligible for a portion of their pre-pandemic payments as families pulled their children out. But these measures were only temporary. The childcare system was already busting at the seams before COVID. I led an international survey in 2021, during the pandemic,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Australia reaches grim milestone as nation overtakes the UK, the US and all of South America as having one of the HIGHEST Covid rates in the world - but experts say the worst is nearly over as deaths stay among lowest globally

For the majority of the pandemic, Australia's tight borders and stringent lockdowns kept Covid case numbers so low it became the envy of the world - but now the nation is among the most virus-ravaged places on earth. Sitting 9th on the list of countries' cases per 100,000 people, Australia...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

A short history of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy – an indelible reminder of unceded sovereignty

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains names and images of deceased people. Often people think about the Aboriginal Tent Embassy as something historic, dating back to the 1970s. But it should also be thought of as a site of the longest protest for Indigenous land rights, sovereignty and self-determination in the world. In fact, this year, the Tent Embassy is set to celebrate its 50th continuous year of occupation. Demonstrating its significance to Australian history, it was included on the Commonwealth Heritage List in 2015 as part of the Old Parliament House precinct. In this momentous...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Australia
MarketRealist

“Operation London Bridge” Is the U.K.’s Plan for After Queen Elizabeth II’s Eventual Death

British monarch Elizabeth II is tracking toward her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne. And despite the queen's recent health issues, Prince Charles told well-wishers in Nov. 2021 that his mother is “all right,” reports Today. “Once you get to 95, it’s not quite as easy as it used to be,” he added. “It’s bad enough at 73.” Even so, the U.K. government already has a plan for what happens when the queen dies.
U.K.
TheConversationAU

As COVID rips through Australia, is Scott Morrison's media strategy starting to fail as well?

As he embarks on an election year, there is a question about whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s media communications strategy, which has served him well for a long time, is fit for the current political environment. The strategy is predicated on the proposition that Morrison is the government’s prime political asset, to be protected as necessary and exploited where possible. Doubtless this is a legacy of his “miracle” win in 2019. To this end, it has four central elements. The first is to maximise his visibility when there is good news or an “announceable” to unveil. These appearances are tightly controlled and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

From COVID control to chaos – what now for Australia? Two pathways lie before us

Australia has swung from one extreme in pandemic control to the other – having great control of COVID, to now having the world’s highest rise in daily cases. Across the country (except for Western Australia), COVID cases are exploding. True case numbers are much higher than official reports, as many sick people cannot even get a test or are only tested with a rapid antigen test, which isn’t counted in statistics. Frail, ill and vulnerable people have queued for hours at testing centres, only to be turned away. Others find testing centres closed down without explanation. Instead of rushing to expand capacity, state...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

How Australia’s biggest wine-growing region came to pioneer alcohol control

The vast wine-growing region now known as the South Australian Riverland produces more than a quarter of Australia’s wine grapes and developed a reputation for producing large volumes of cheap cask wine – an image it is now attempting to dislodge. But in a remarkable quirk of fate, the Riverland began its life in the late nineteenth century as an irrigation colony run on principles of temperance, with no sales of alcohol allowed across the thousands of hectares of land used to grow irrigated crops on either side of the River Murray. And although some time later the Riverland did...
DRINKS
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet The Yowie, The Bigfoot-Like Cryptid That’s Terrified Australia For Centuries

A 2021 report of a Yowie in Queensland is just another in a long series of alleged encounters with this terrifying creature of Aboriginal myth. From snakes to scorpions, the Australian Outback infamously contains a wealth of fearsome animals. But legend also states that this vast wilderness is home to more than one mythical creature — including a Bigfoot-like beast called a Yowie.
WILDLIFE
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Carrie Johnson admits ‘lapse in judgement’ as picture shows her breaking Covid rules at West End club

A photograph has emerged showing Carrie Johnson flouting social distancing rules despite the public being warned at the time that they should keep their distance from anyone they do not live with.In the photo, the prime minister’s wife can be seen embracing old school friend Anna Pinder at a private members’ club in Covent Garden, where they were celebrating the latter’s engagement.In the picture, published by The Telegraph, Ms Johnson is seen hugging her friend while they sat side-by-side on a sofa on the roof terrace of The Conduit. Ms Johnson has one of her legs draped over her friend...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy