STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Connecticut teenager is in “grave condition” after apparently overdosing on fentanyl at school, according to multiple media reports. The 13-year-old male collapsed while inside a gym at the Sports and Medical Science Academy in Hartford on Thursday morning, authorities told CNN. Two other students were also taken to the hospital. They were admitted to the hospital for observation after complaining of dizziness.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO