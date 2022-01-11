ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melon Festival, parade to return to Howell this year

By Izzy Martin
 4 days ago

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) — A recent report from WHMI says that the Melon Festival is returning to Howell, this time as a City event.

Howell’s City Council voted unanimously yesterday to make the festival a city-wide event, as the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority (HAPRA) had established back in the mid-2000s.

HAPRA is one of five different collaborative partners helping host the event, as well as the Downtown Development Authority, the Howell Historical Society, the Howell Chamber of Commerce and the Howell Area Fire Authority.

Though the event is slated for sometime this year, a variety of obstacles have presented themselves, including delays in bookings, a lack of volunteerism, and cost increases.

Number estimates from 2019 say that the City will have to spend some cash to make this event happen, around $5,000 to be exact. WHMI says that City Council has considered pursuing sponsorships to recover funds.

