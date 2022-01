I would argue that there are few actors more entertaining to watch than Nicolas Cage. Frankly, I don't care what movie he's in or how good or bad it is. Just watching him act is pure joy and weirdness, and I love every second of it. Admit it; if "Superman Lives" starring Cage had actually happened, you would have done anything to watch it, no matter how bizarre it was. His acting style is certainly not typical, and that's why we love him so very much.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO