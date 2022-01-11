Over 40 restaurants participate in VB Restaurant Week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is back and over 40 businesses are participating this year!

There will be specialty menus and pricing to celebrate the week at each restaurant.

The deals include, breakfast which has 2-courses $5 or $10, lunch which has 2-courses $10 or $15 and dinner which has 3-courses with $25, $35 or $40 choices.

Restaurant week will be from January 17-23 and you can find businesses participating in many different areas of Virginia Beach.

Click here to view the participating restaurants.