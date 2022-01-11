ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Oscars will have a host again in 2022

By POOL
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QIqZt_0dioLCvx00
The 94th Academy Awards will return to their traditional venue at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

The Oscars will have a host for the first time since 2018, broadcaster ABC said Tuesday, after television ratings for film's biggest night have plummeted in recent years.

The 94th Academy Awards, scheduled for March 27, will see Tinseltown's most important prize-giving event return to its traditional Dolby Theatre venue in Hollywood.

Last year's unorthodox edition, held at a Los Angeles train station with no host, was watched by just over 10 million viewers -- a 56 percent decline from 2020, which was already a record low.

"You heard it here first, I can confirm that this year's Oscars will have a host," Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, told a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Television Critics Association.

Erwich declined to give any further details, including whether Jimmy Kimmel -- host of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and the last two hosted Oscars in 2017 and 2018 -- will return.

"It might be me," he quipped.

In 2019, comedian Kevin Hart pulled out of hosting the Academy Awards after homophobic tweets he made several years earlier reemerged.

He was not replaced, and while that year's hostless format drew praise and was even emulated by other awards shows such as the Emmys, subsequent Oscar ceremonies were criticized for lacking focus and humor.

Also on Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that veteran Glenn Weiss will direct the Oscars for a seventh consecutive year.

Few details have been confirmed for the show, which will be produced by Will Packer and were postponed for a second consecutive year.

The delay, reportedly to avoid clashing with February's Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, was announced months before the Omicron variant forced multiple Hollywood shows to scrap in-person events this winter.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Golden Globes boycott: Why is the ceremony so controversial?

This year’s Golden Globes ceremony is going to look very different – and for once, that has nothing to do with the pandemic.The 2022 awards are going ahead without any big stars in attendance to present or collect the prizes and there will be no television broadcast, after a Hollywood boycott over its diversity and ethics scandal.The Golden Globes’s parent organisation, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), has been embroiled in controversy since February last year, when a Los Angeles Times exposé accused it of a lack of diversity in its voting membership – at the time, it did...
NAACP
arcamax.com

Tiffany Haddish wants to host the Oscars

Tiffany Haddish would love to host the Oscars. The 42-year-old actress has revealed that she'd relish the opportunity to host the star-studded ceremony one day. Tiffany told 'Entertainment Tonight': "You know, I wouldn't turn it down, but you know, I am booked and busy, but when it's the Oscars. Oh, I'm available in April."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Live From the Oscars: Why Pete Davidson Won’t Be Hosting (EXCLUSIVE)

This week, ABC announced that there would be a host for the 2022 Academy Awards. Shortly after, reports circulated that Pete Davidson has been in talks with Oscars producers to host. Despite press reports, Variety hears from multiple sources that Davidson will not be hosting the Oscars. An insider says an informal conversation took place with Davidson’s team — but that’s it. Numerous individuals familiar with the host search say it’s highly unlikely the “Saturday Night Live” star will be selected for the gig. Davidson is a major talent and audience fan favorite, who is buzzy both on and off screen, and could...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Vulture

The Internet’s Top Picks for Oscars Host

At last, the Oscars have decided to have a host this year after three years of being host-less. Many great entertainers like Billy Crystal and Bob Hope have stepped up to the plate as well as some seemingly random hosts like Paul Hogan and Donald Duck. In 2018, The Hollywood Reporter went into depth on what makes the perfect Oscars host: name recognition, funny, topical, politically savvy, young, and “satisfactory to a coalition of competing interests.” The internet took it upon itself to nominate hosts for the 94th Academy Awards but do they fit the bill on what makes the perfect Oscars host?
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Force Matt Berry to Host the Oscars

It’s a New Year and a new variant, and with that comes the need for new ways to plug Matt Berry into the areas of our culture that could use a little more zhuzh. On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that this year’s ceremony will feature a host, and two days later, they posted a tweet so silly, so crazed, and so unnecessary it makes me wonder if they’ve even read our numerous columns about Berry’s many talents: “Hypothetically, if we asked you who would you want to host the Oscars, and this is strictly hypothetical, who would it hypothetically be?” Why would they need to ask this? Have they not paid good money to download a VPN so they can illegally watch all of Toast of Tinseltown in the U.S. within 24 hours of its release? Is this an academy of rubes? Clearly, Matt Berry should host the Oscars.
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

Tom Holland Is Coming for That Oscar… Host

With great power comes great responsibility, and with great fame comes… the opportunity to host the Oscars? Tom Holland is reportedly in the running to be the 2022 Oscar host — assuming, of course, that the Oscars do actually happen and aren’t a closed event like the Golden Globes.
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

10 potentially awesome Oscars hosts

After last year’s Academy Awards in an LA train station delivered all the glitz and glamour of an evening in, well, a train station, the 2022 version is already looking like a return to the swinging funtimes of Oscars of yore. Covid be damned, Hollywood is ready to party again – albeit with air kisses from an additional two yards away.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Will Packer
Person
Kevin Hart
NME

The Oscars will have a host at 2022 ceremony, telecaster confirms

This year’s Oscars ceremony will officially have a host, ABC has confirmed. It will mark the first time that the Academy Awards have had a host since the 90th ceremony in 2018, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich confirmed. The news was revealed during ABC’s portion of...
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Academy Awards#Abc Entertainment#Hulu Originals#Omicron
Variety

‘Last One Laughing Canada’ Gets Amazon Premiere Date; ‘American Idol’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The Amazon Prime Video competition series “LOL: Last One Laughing” will launch a Canadian edition Feb. 18. “Last One Laughing Canada” competitors include Caroline Rhea, Dave Foley, Debra DiGiovanni, Jon Lajoie, Tom Green, Colin Mochrie, Mae Martin, Brandon Ash Mohammed, Andrew Phung and K. Trevor Wilson. Hosted by Jay Baruchel, the six-part series follows the 10 comedians as they try to eliminate others by making each other laugh (through stand-up, musical performance, improvisational and more), while not laughing themselves. The comedian who outlasts their competitors wins the grand prize of $100,000 for their charity of choice. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin...
TV SERIES
BBC

15 films to look out for in the Oscars race

It's hard to talk about film right now without mentioning Covid. The virus has had a significant impact on cinema audiences as well as release patterns. But as always in showbiz, the award-giving must go on in some shape or form, and there is a crop of exceptional pieces of film-making in possible contention for this year's Oscars.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Film Academy Surprises Legendary Child Star Hayley Mills by Replacing Her Stolen Oscar

In 1961, when Hayley Mills was 14, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave her a special Oscar for “the most outstanding juvenile performance during 1960” — the last of its kind ever presented — in recognition of her star-making turn in the film Pollyanna. Now, 61 years later, they have done so again. Mills’ Oscar — which on Oscar night was presented by Shirley Temple to Annette Funicello, and then forwarded to Mills at her boarding school — was apparently stolen from her London home in the late 1980s when she came to the United States to shoot the television series Good Morning, Miss Bliss. She discussed its disappearance during a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast in promotion of her new memoir, Forever Young. On Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, Mills, who is now 75, visited the Academy’s headquarters in Beverly Hills, and was gifted by Academy president David Rubin — to her visible shock (see above photo) — with a replacement Oscar. Talk about a happy ending!
MOVIES
AFP

AFP

37K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy