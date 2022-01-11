ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Romania Pushes to Add Climate Change Education in Schools

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president wants to add sections on climate change and environmental issues to the national school curriculum to enable students to learn more about the challenges the world faces from climate change. President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday launched a public debate over a...

hamilton.edu

Sustainability and Climate Change

Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies Aaron Strong recently co-authored a commentary and analysis of COP26 – the UN climate talks that took place in Glasgow in November. The commentary, written with colleagues at Vermont Law School and the Seychelles Conservation and Climate Adaptation Trust, appears in the journal Sustainability...
CLINTON, NY
aspeninstitute.org

Federal Investments in Infrastructure and Climate Change Can Help Schools Take Action

President Biden’s agenda has a strong focus on climate change. He has constantly reiterated the need to take a whole-of-government approach to address the crisis. In November, Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA)—the first step toward this vision. Policies from the law will help schools take climate action.
ENVIRONMENT
upenn.edu

Climate change and the problem with time

Season three of OMNIA’s “In These Times” podcast, titled Fear and Loathing and Science, explores scientific ideas that cause big reactions in a world full of polarization, politics, misrepresentation, and simple misunderstanding. Episode seven brings together an oceanographer, a geophysicist, and a historian to talk about the...
ENVIRONMENT
sunflower-alliance.org

Militarism and Climate Change, January 12

Militarism and climate disruption are intimately linked, a reality often not understood or highlighted in the environmental movement. Marcy Winograd of CODEPINK Congress and Janet Weil of Veterans for Peace’s climate-militarism project will present a slideshow on how US militarism—750 overseas bases, troop deployments and weapons production—exacerbates the climate crisis. They’ll include concrete steps and actions that peace activists and environmentalists can pursue to cut the Pentagon budget, curb military emissions, and demand accountability from the Pentagon. Veterans for Peace, with support from CODEPINK, has spearheaded H.Res 767, a resolution introduced by very own Rep. Barbara Lee, calling on the Pentagon to track, reduce and report its greenhouse gas emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
Klaus Iohannis
The Independent

Serbian environmental protesters reject lithium mining plans

Environmental protesters demanding the cancelation of plans for lithium mining in western Serbia took to the streets again Saturday, blocking key roads and for the first time a border crossing. Traffic on the Balkan nation's main north-south highway was halted for more than an hour in Belgrade the capital, along with several other roads throughout the country, including one by Serbia's border with Bosnia Minor incidents have been reported with angry drivers trying to push their way through the crowds. Witnesses told N1 television that a man was injured in one incident in the western town of Sabac....
PROTESTS
alive.com

Cultivating a Climate Change Remedy

When Ashley Walsh was faced with invasive surgery to cure a condition that prevented her from digesting most foods, she did what most people wouldn’t. She ate more. She just ate differently to avoid the operating room. That included adopting an organic lifestyle, using food and supplements produced with planet-healthy values to heal her gastroparesis, a disease that paralyzes the stomach and hinders the movement of food through the digestive tract. The change in diet didn’t just cure what ailed her by sparing a procedure to remove her stomach and replace it with feeding tubes. It eventually set her on a new career path that can help heal the planet and other people too.
LONG POND, PA
californiaglobe.com

Californians Composting For Climate Change

California’s new mandatory composting law just took effect January 1, 2022. Yes, this is another mandatory climate change law, born out of California’s AB 32, the 2006 California Global Warming Solutions Act, which was born out of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s claims that “global warming pollutants have risen to levels unseen in the past 800,000 years.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
TIME

The Ubiquitous Yellow School Bus Can Be Turned Into a Force for Climate Change Good

Transportation accounts for at least 14% of global greenhouse gas emissions, roughly eight billion tons of carbon per year. With Tesla rising, General Motors pledging to retire gasoline-powered lines by 2035, and other major car makers ready to follow suit, the electric vehicle era will soon be upon us. One EV segment is especially ready for electrification: the humble school bus. Where passenger cars have yet to reach price and performance parity with combustion engines, and long-haul trucks are waiting on more powerful batteries, forward-thinking school districts are already shifting to electric buses. About 40,000 new school buses are purchased each year . If districts bought only electric ones from this point forward, the nation’s entire fleet could be converted within a decade or so. All-electric school buses would cut U.S. carbon emissions by more than 5 million tons, the equivalent of removing a million cars from the road. It would be a tangible boost for our planet, our neighborhoods, and our children.
TRAFFIC
signalscv.com

Tactically Framed on climate change

While Saugus High School senior Sophia Celi knows she can’t immediately change the entire world, she’s working to change “little worlds,” such as the community in which she resides. After watching “Seaspiracy,” a documentary about the commercial fishing industry, Celi said it opened her eyes to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS
eturbonews.com

UK to send door-to-door vaccine teams to homes of unvaccinated

Over 122,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the UK last Friday alone – another daily record since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest reports, British government authorities are mulling the idea of sending nurses to people’s homes as a way to avoid new restrictive measures and to deliver vaccines to rural areas where vaccination centers might be less accessible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
CBS News

Russia "won't exclude" putting military hardware in Cuba or Venezuela amid "unsuccessful" talks with U.S. over Ukraine

Moscow — A senior Russian diplomat wouldn't rule out the possibility of his country placing military infrastructure in Cuba or Venezuela, as the Kremlin called two recent rounds of talks with the U.S. and NATO "unsuccessful." Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who led negotiations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva this week, said Thursday that he didn't want "to confirm anything, [but] won't exclude anything here either," when asked whether Russia might consider establishing a military presence in America's backyard.
MILITARY
AFP

EU warns Russia of 'robust' response as Ukraine crisis deepens

EU foreign ministers warned Russia on Friday of a "robust" response to any military action against Ukraine, after a massive cyberattack against the country heightened fears Moscow could be preparing to send in troops. Even before Friday's assault on key Ukrainian government websites, European ministers had warned that cyberattacks could precede, or accompany, a military incursion that Russia may be planning after massing 100,000 soldiers on the Ukraine border. The standoff with Russia "is serious, more serious than anything we've seen in recent years", Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters at a meeting of the bloc's top diplomats in the French city of Brest. "Some say the cyberattack could be the prelude for other activities, military activities," he said.
POLITICS

