Morris County, NJ

Pedestrian Struck By Car In Morris County: Developing

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
Area of 1250 Valley Road in Long Hill Township Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Long Hill Township Police via Facebook)

A pedestrian was hit by a car in Morris County Monday evening, developing reports say.

The pedestrian was found breathing but unresponsive after being struck near 1250 Valley Rd. in Long Valley shortly before 6:20 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The victim suffered a possible femur fracture, the report said.

Long Hill Township Police did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

