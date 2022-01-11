ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The Best Horror of the Year Call for Submissions

locusmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am looking for stories and poetry from all branches of horror: supernatural, uncanny, sf horror, psychological, dark crime, terror tales, or anything else that might qualify. This is an all reprint anthology, so I’ll only consider material published in 2022. Deadline is December 1st 2022. Authors please confirm that your...

locusmag.com

county17.com

Library calls for submissions in 2022 Graphic Novel Character Contest

It’s on at the Campbell County Public Library (CCPL) with the deadline set for submissions for the 2022 Graphic Novel Character Contest. Graphic novel artists have until 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25 to submit their original, library-themed graphic novel character pieces in their appropriate division, per CCPL. Submissions are allowed...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
locusmag.com

Strahan Calls for BIPOC Authors

So far writers who have agreed to contribute to the book include Linda Addison, S.A. Chakraborty, Zen Cho, P. Djèlí Clark, Indrapramit Das, Amal El Mohtar, Andrea Hairston, Millie Ho, Nalo Hopkinson, Alaya Dawn Johnson, Cassandra Khaw, Fonda Lee, Darcie Little Badger, Ken Liu, Karen Lord, Usman T. Malik, Tochi Onyebuchi, C.L. Polk, Rebecca Roanhorse, Kelly Robson, Angela Slatter, Rivers Solomon, Andrea Stewart, Sheree Renée Thomas, and Tade Thompson, and we are reserving up to three spots in the final book for new BIPOC writers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Rich Horton reviews short fiction: F&SF, Cossmass Infinities and Fusion Fragment

F&SF’s final 2021 issue is at hand. The marquee name is Nalo Hopkinson, the newest SFWA Grand Master, with her first appearance in the magazine. (One result of new editor Sheree Renee Thomas taking the helm has been lots of first appearances.) “Broad Dutty Water: A Sunken Story” is an example of “cli-fi,” but a science fiction writer’s approach to cli-fi – stuffed with extrapolation, social as well as mechanical. Indeed, though this story is set in a perilous future in which rising seas have drowned a great deal of land and humanity’s future is still uncertain, there are aspects here that seem almost utopian, from technologically mediated green growing practices to printed ultralight planes that fly themselves to brain implants that can give you night vision (and much more). The story built around it is a sea adventure: Jacquee has taken her “taz”‘s ultralight to get her latest implant surgery, and now she’s flying home, with her talking pig Lickchop. She’s already in trouble, she knows, and things get a lot worse when a storm blows up and her piloting skills aren’t enough to save the ultralight. Exciting stuff, and her survival is severely in question… though the deserted island she fetches up on does lead to an unusual discovery…. This is a strong story set in a milieu that has room for a lot more stories, and centered on a likable but far from sensible character.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

NEA 2022 Creative Writing Fellows

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has announced the 2022 Creative Writing Fellows, winners of the Literature Fellowships in Creative Writing which “provides $25,000 grants to published creative writers that enable the recipients to set aside time for writing, research, travel, and general career advancement.”. This year’s recipients...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Supernatural Horror#Locus Magazine#Lsff
locusmag.com

Colleen Mondor reviews Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood

Lauren Blackwood (Wednesday Books 978-1-250-78710-1, $18.99, hc 336pp) November 2021. The publicity materials for Lauren Blackwood’s Within These Wicked Walls describe the book as an “Ethiopian-inspired debut retelling of Jane Eyre.” If you aren’t a fan of Charlotte Bronte’s classic this might put you off the book, whereas, if you are a fan, you might be instantly concerned that the marketing machine is overreaching. My first job with this review, then, is to reassure everyone that not only does Within These Wicked Walls live up to the comparison, it is also an enthralling gothic tale that will appeal to readers with no knowledge of Thornfield Hall, destitute governesses, or, thank goodness, the cliched “mad woman in the attic.” Personally, I’m not a fan of Jane Eyre, but I have many positive things to say about Blackwood’s book. This is a novel that brings mystery, romance, bloody horror, and magic together with a fast-paced plot and dynamic setting and succeeds on every level. It works; the whole dark story works.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Karen Burnham reviews short fiction: Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Clarkesworld, Tor.com and Strange Horizons

Beneath Ceaseless Skies is a strong, high-quality venue, week in and week out, but on anniversaries and big milestones editor Scott Andrews pulls out the stops. For the 13th Anniversary we get a double issue filled with magic. First up is “The Burning Girl” by Carrie Vaughn, an alternate history in which William the Conqueror is helped by Sir Gilbert who gathers to him people with extraordinary powers – what we’d think of as superpowers but deemed cursed at the time. The narrator is a girl with fire powers who had been confined to an abbey before Sir Gilbert’s arrival. His band of six individuals is enough to take York, but kings are not always faithful in their promises. It’s a lot of fun as well as being historically nuanced. From K.J. Parker we have “Stronger”, a reimagining of the Minotaur legend. The narrator, a young man from a prosperous family, lost his love to the lottery that chooses victims to be taken to the Black Island. We learn how this system came to be, and also about his theory that the Minotaur story can’t be real, that something else must be happening to the victims. He comes up with a plan to get himself to the Black Island, where there is even more weirdness to discover. Parker’s voice is always enjoyable in stories like these, full of matter-of-fact observations about the fantastic and bizarre worlds through which his characters move. R.K. Duncan brings us another tale rooted in Greek myth in “Nemesis and the Sorcerer”. Young Nikanor is a Cadmean scout and eager to prove himself to his erastes, Orios, on their mission to rescue a sorcerer and escort him from Spartan lands. The raid goes badly and they end up holed up in a tomb, where the sorcerer gives Nikanor access to the underworld to scout out potential escape routes. However, it is not safe to dabble with godlike powers when the gods are real. I feel like a lot of research went into this one. Finally there is “Song So Pure and Cruel” by March McCarron, based this time in Celtic mythology. A baby pooka is frightened out to sea and rescued by an incarnation of the Moon goddess Danu. They’re both young, and they grow up together, sharing in playful delights that evolve into a deep love. Their idyll is marred only by the Faerie King, who is determined that Danu should produce an heir for him, willingly or not. The story is told from the pooka’s point of view, which is charmingly impish, and I really like how both the voice and the character evolve at the end.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
StreetInsider.com

One of the Best Horror Books to Read in 2022, It Shall Be Light in the Evening Time: The Final Chapter by Pierre S Hughes

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - Pierre S Hughes, prolific author of over a dozen books, explores the gloom of the end times in his haunting latest release, It Shall Be Light in the Evening Time: The Final Chapter. Hughes combines the creeping suspense of horror with biblical themes to deliver a truly chilling read.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
locusmag.com

Rich Horton reviews short fiction: The New Yorker and Tales the Devil Told Me

Karen Russell offers a brilliant piece of SF (or fantasy, or, really, a beautiful example of how a purely fantastical insertion can illuminate an essentially SFnal premise) in the October 11th issue of The New Yorker. “The Ghost Birds” is set a few decades in the future, a future ravaged by climate change and the resulting Great Western Fires. Most notably, birds are extinct. It’s told by a man who is a “paranormal birder”: he tracks down flocks of ghosts of birds, hoping to see their spectral presence or hear their song. He is divorced, and this is his first post-divorce trip with his daughter. They venture into abandoned, uninhabitable Oregon, to an old school where a flock of Vaux’s swifts has been rumored. The story marries the man’s personal story – his fraught relationship with his wife, his uncertain bond with his daughter – with hints of a strange dark future: “Surveillers” policing trespassers into abandoned territory; an apparent move by many people (rich people it seems) into the sky, perhaps to space; and of course the aftermath of an ecological disaster, leaving still beautiful wild lands. There’s the beauty of the ghost bird, even though it’s never clear if they are “real” or a figment of the paranormal birders’ collective imagination.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
locusmag.com

People & Publishing Roundup, January 2022

JOHN VARLEY, 74, was hospitalized last year with COVID, pneumonia, and congestive heart failure, and received a diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He is home now, and expects to soon “be back at work on my next novel, a re-write and near total alteration of the horrible second draft of my first unpublished novel, Gas Giant.” Read his account here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
horrorsociety.com

In the tradition of The Blair Witch Project, uncover the horror of LAST RADIO CALL This Friday

Isaac Rodriguez’s found footage horror film, LAST RADIO CALL releases January 14th on Terror Films Channel and On Digital/VOD Jan 21. Written and Directed by Rodriguez, who also produced alongside Cynthia Bergen, LAST RADIO CALL centers around Officer David Serling, who went missing inside the abandoned Yorktown Memorial Hospital. One year later, his wife has hired a film crew to help bring light on what really happened that night. Using recovered body cam footage, she discovers a dark secret that sends her spiraling down a horrific path of ancient evil. She must now face an unknown terror to find the answers she desperately seeks. Starring Sarah Froelich, Jason Scarbough, June Griffin Garcia, Ali Alkhafaji, KeeKee Takatsuki, Bert Lopez, and Makayla Rodriguez, the film will be available across digital and VOD platforms January 21st, one week after it debuts on the Terror Films Channel.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Call for Submissions: Screen’s 2022 Berlin EFM Product Guide

Screen International is now compiling its market-leading product guide for the online EFM 2022. PLEASE NOTE WE HAVE INTRODUCED A NEW ONLINE SUBMISSIONS FORM. We are no longer able to accept the old submissions form — but our easy-to-use online link can be found below. You have until Wednesday January 26 to send us your FREE entry — this deadline will not be extended.
MOVIES
The Herald News

Grimshaw-Gudewicz Art Gallery calls for submissions for 'Beyond Binary' exhibit at Bristol CC

FALL RIVER —The Grimshaw-Gudewicz Art Gallery at Bristol Community College is seeking submissions of work on the topics of identity, gender expression, and intersectionality for an upcoming exhibition in the fall. This is an open call to all artists, sculptors, photographers, sound artists, performers, filmmakers, designers, crafts people, and...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
locusmag.com

Russell Letson reviews Invisible Sun by Charles Stross

Charles Stross (Tor 978-1-250-80709-0, $27.99, 285 pp, hc) September 2021. Cover by Neil Lang. Partway into Charles Stross’s Invisible Sun, a harried intelligence/security chief says, “We’ve got a lot of balls in the air,” a condition that might apply as well to a number of his fellow characters and to Stross himself in his authorial role. This ninth and final entry in what is now called The Merchant Princes series has morphed into something far more complex than its original parallel-worlds/cross-time intrigue-adventure template. In the final three volumes, bearing the sub-series title Empire Games, the genre category has evolved from the faux-medieval-fantasy Stross called “[Nine Princes in] Amber with economics” into a “paratime technothriller,” complete with tradecraft details, mission profiles, weapon-systems nomenclature, and alphabet-soup agencies on all sides of a multi-sided game of spies, moles, sleeper cells, imposters, double agents, feints, coups, head-games, disinformation campaigns, and general shadow-boxing in the dark. As a result, the story is equal parts exciting and unsettling, and its characters are a mix of the sympathetic and the repellant. Oh, and there’s a thoroughly science-fictional cross-time invasion by genocidal aliens wielding planet-busting superweapons. Also some bitterly funny observations on matters political and bureaucratical. In short, the usual Strossian recipe.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
goodhousekeeping.com

The Top 10 Best Valentines Horror Movies for People Who Don't Want the Mushy Stuff

When you sit down on February 14 to watch a movie, either with a sweetheart or without, you could always reach for a swoony romantic movie or a hilarious rom-com. But if you really want to get the blood pumping through your heart, you should turn to a Valentine's Day horror movie instead. In fact, science has shown that love and fear aren't all that different biologically: they're both ruled by the same hormone, oxytocin. (It's the hormone that makes people feel bonded to each other, too, for all those out there in new relationships.)
SCIENCE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Unikorn’ Took Inspiration From Kids’ Movies of the 1980s

For writing partners Don Handfield and Joshua Malkin, the graphic novel Unikorn was a chance to dive into the kinds of stories they loved as kids. Stories of overcoming loss, discovering secret worlds and growing up. The 200-page graphic novel centers on Mae Everhart, a 12-year-old who inherits a horse with a nub in the center of his forehead, which leads her to believe the horse might be a unicorn with a broken horn. Soon, Mae realizes the horse has been kept hidden away in order to keep him from those who would harm him, and she embarks on a mission...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

