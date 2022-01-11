The Best Horror of the Year Call for Submissions

Charles Stross (Tor 978-1-250-80709-0, $27.99, 285 pp, hc) September 2021. Cover by Neil Lang. Partway into Charles Stross’s Invisible Sun, a harried intelligence/security chief says, “We’ve got a lot of balls in the air,” a condition that might apply as well to a number of his fellow characters and to Stross himself in his authorial role. This ninth and final entry in what is now called The Merchant Princes series has morphed into something far more complex than its original parallel-worlds/cross-time intrigue-adventure template. In the final three volumes, bearing the sub-series title Empire Games, the genre category has evolved from the faux-medieval-fantasy Stross called “[Nine Princes in] Amber with economics” into a “paratime technothriller,” complete with tradecraft details, mission profiles, weapon-systems nomenclature, and alphabet-soup agencies on all sides of a multi-sided game of spies, moles, sleeper cells, imposters, double agents, feints, coups, head-games, disinformation campaigns, and general shadow-boxing in the dark. As a result, the story is equal parts exciting and unsettling, and its characters are a mix of the sympathetic and the repellant. Oh, and there’s a thoroughly science-fictional cross-time invasion by genocidal aliens wielding planet-busting superweapons. Also some bitterly funny observations on matters political and bureaucratical. In short, the usual Strossian recipe.
