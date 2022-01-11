Revisiting five Buffalo Bills to watch vs. the New York Jets

BOSTON (CBS) — Jalen Mills is officially out for the Patriots in the postseason opener in Buffalo. The cornerback was a longshot to be able to clear COVID-19 protocol after landing on the list earlier this week, and he was not activated from the COVID-19 list before the 4 p.m. deadline on Saturday. As such, the Patriots will be without one of their starting cornerbacks as they take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. In his first season with the Patriots, Mills played the third-most defensive snaps on the team, being on the field for 84.6 percent of the Patriots’ plays on defense. Only Devin McCourty (94.4 percent) and fellow starting corner J.C. Jackson (87.6 percent) took more snaps. Mills recorded 47 tackles (one for a loss) with seven passes defensed on the season. The Patriots elevated cornerbacks De’Vante Bausby and D’Angelo Ross from the practice squad on Saturday, as cornerback Shaun Wade is also on the COVID-19 list. The Patriots — who surrendered 314 passing yards and 64 rushing yards by Bills quarterback Josh Allen when the two teams played on Dec. 26 — will have to lean on Joejuan Williams and Myles Bryant to take on elevated roles in this playoff game.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO