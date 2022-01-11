ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revisiting five Buffalo Bills to watch vs. the New York Jets

By Sean Murphy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets on Sunday, winning 27-10 to clinch their second consecutive AFC East Division title. The game was much closer than anticipated through three quarters, but two Devin Singletary scores in the fourth quarter helped turn a tight contest into a runaway win....

CBS Boston

Kyle Dugger Among 13 Patriots Listed As Questionable For Saturday’s Wild Card Tilt Vs. Bills

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots’ practice report for Saturday’s Wild Card clash against the Buffalo Bills is a plentiful one. The Patriots have 13 players listed as questionable for the tilt, including safety Kyle Dugger. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn is also on the list, and was the only one of the New England’s baker’s dozen of questionables who did not practice on Thursday. He didn’t practice on Wednesday either, which makes it extremely unlikely that the offensive lineman will make the trip to Buffalo, let alone be protecting Mac Jones’ blind side come Saturday night. As for Dugger, he was once again...
Bills vs Patriots: Buffalo has zero players on injury report

The Buffalo Bills have zero players on their final injury report of the week. Wide receivers Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs received rest days and were limited on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, but no injuries for them. DE Efe Obada and WR Emmanuel Sanders both missed the Week 18 finale,...
CBS Boston

Jalen Mills Officially Not Activated From COVID-19 List, Leaving Patriots Without Starting Cornerback Vs. Bills

BOSTON (CBS) — Jalen Mills is officially out for the Patriots in the postseason opener in Buffalo. The cornerback was a longshot to be able to clear COVID-19 protocol after landing on the list earlier this week, and he was not activated from the COVID-19 list before the 4 p.m. deadline on Saturday. As such, the Patriots will be without one of their starting cornerbacks as they take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. In his first season with the Patriots, Mills played the third-most defensive snaps on the team, being on the field for 84.6 percent of the Patriots’ plays on defense. Only Devin McCourty (94.4 percent) and fellow starting corner J.C. Jackson (87.6 percent) took more snaps. Mills recorded 47 tackles (one for a loss) with seven passes defensed on the season. The Patriots elevated cornerbacks De’Vante Bausby and D’Angelo Ross from the practice squad on Saturday, as cornerback Shaun Wade is also on the COVID-19 list. The Patriots — who surrendered 314 passing yards and 64 rushing yards by Bills quarterback Josh Allen when the two teams played on Dec. 26 — will have to lean on Joejuan Williams and Myles Bryant to take on elevated roles in this playoff game.
The Speed Option: Buffalo Bills host grudge match against New England Patriots

For the third time this season and for the first time ever in the playoffs, the Buffalo Bills will face off against the New England Patriots. The two teams are pretty familiar with this being their third matchup in 41 days. As fan you’re likely familiar too, but in case you are not keep reading or watching for a quick overview of the Pats.
Siran Neal could be Bills’ X factor against Patriots’ rushing offense

The Buffalo Bills face the New England Patriots for the third time this season, hosting the Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night. In early December, the New England Patriots ran over, through, and around the Buffalo Bills to the tune of 222 rushing yards, including one long rushing TD. In late December, the two teams met again three weeks later but the story was different? What changed?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Bills' Jordan Poyer mic'd up vs. Jets

The Buffalo Bills mic’d up safety Jordan Poyer against the New York Jets in their season finale. It was a good game to do just that. Not only was Poyer clearly pumped up before kickoff, it showed on the field. The defensive back managed to notch two sacks against the Jets, helping his team pull off the 27-10 win.
All-22 analysis: Buffalo Bills and the Sack-a-palooza

In celebration of the Buffalo Bills’ defense taking the number-one spot for the 2021 season let’s celebrate with some gloating All-22 analysis. Here are some fun stats to think about. Zach Wilson threw for 87 yards. The Bills defense pushed the Jets back 82 yards via sack. The Bills had more sacks (nine) than Zach Wilson had completed passes (seven). I think it’s clear what the topic is this week.
AFC Playoff Picture: Bills will play highest remaining seed after Titans

The Buffalo Bills wiped the floor with the New England Patriots on Saturday night, but who they will play in the divisional round is still up in the air. On Saturday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the divisional round with their win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Still to...
skornorth.com

Cowboys’ VP of player personnel won’t interview with Vikings, expected to stay in Dallas

You can cross one potential candidate for the Vikings’ general manager’s job off the list. Dallas vice president of player personnel Will McClay will remain with the Cowboys, according to Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV. McClay isn’t among the eight NFL executives the Vikings have requested permission to talk to about their GM position. The job opened Monday when Rick Spielman was fired, along with coach Mike Zimmer.
