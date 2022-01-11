ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare snowy owl seen flying over Washington, D.C.

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — A rare owl has been spotted touring the iconic monuments of Washington, D.C. for the last week, bringing out bird enthusiasts anxious to get a glimpse of the animal.

The snowy owl was first spotted on Jan. 3, and has since been seen at Union Station, the National Postal Museum, Senate buildings, and Capitol Police headquarters, The Associated Press reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POuvf_0dioInZl00
Rare snowy owl spotted on Washington, D.C. monuments A rare snowy owl looks down from its perch atop of the Louis St. Gaudens's allegorical Archimedes statue, representing the gift of mechanics, on the parapet above the entrance of Union Station in Washington, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

It’s rare to see a snowy owl in the D.C. area because they usually migrate from the Arctic to New England for the winter, The Washington Post reported.

Though rare, there have been recent cases where the owls have been spotted. In 2018, two snowy owls were seen near the National Mall, and in 2014, at least four were reported in the D.C. area, The Washington Post reported.

Scientists consider snowy owls “vulnerable” to extinction, and estimate there are fewer than 30,000 of them in the wild, The AP reported.

Matt Felperin, a naturalist for NOVA Parks in Northern Virginia, told The Washington Post the owl likely won’t stay in the D.C. area beyond March.

A nonprofit platform used by birdwatchers, eBird, reported snowy owls have been seen this winter in Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Maryland, CBS News reported.

