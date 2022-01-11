ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lionsgate Taps Brady Fujikawa as EVP of Production Amid New Wave of Promotions and Hires

By Diane Haithman
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After ramping up production on 16 films during the coronavirus pandemic, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group on Tuesday announced a new wave of hires and promotions. Brady Fujikawa, who most recently served as head of development at BRON Studios, returns to the studio as executive vice president of production. In his previous...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jonah Hill Says Leonardo DiCaprio Forced Him to Watch ‘The Mandalorian,’ but ‘I Didn’t Give a F—‘

Jonah Hill is not a fan of “The Mandalorian” despite Leonardo DiCaprio’s best efforts to get his friend and frequent co-star hooked. Hill told W Magazine that he often does not watch science-fiction films and television series because “I used to have a rule: If it didn’t happen or it couldn’t happen, then I just wasn’t interested, because I would lose focus.” While making Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up,” DiCaprio got Hill to break his rule and give the Disney Plus “Star Wars” television series a try. “Leo made me watch ‘The Mandalorian’ when we were making ‘Don’t Look...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Scream:’ Every Movie Referenced in the New Sequel

This new “Scream,” which is technically the fifth entry in the franchise but still just called “Scream,” sees both legacy characters (like Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and the “Scream” queen herself Neve Campbell) and new characters (played by the likes of Melissa Barrera, Mikey Madison, Jack Quaid and Jasmin Savoy Brown) threatened by a new killer wearing the iconic Ghostface mask.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
MOVIES
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Scream:’ Is the New Sequel Streaming?

That is the question that kicked off the iconic “Scream” franchise way back in 1996. And the franchise is back, 11 years after the last installment (“Scream 4”) hit theaters. Yet again the sleepy town of Woodsboro is interrupted by a killer wearing a Ghostface mask, who is drawn to not only scary movies but folks who have a connection to the real life murders that started it all. (In the “Scream” universe, the events of the films inspired their own fictional counterpart, the “Stab” franchise.)
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eugenio Derbez
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Jorge Alfaro
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Jack Black
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Irwin Winkler
Person
Janelle Monáe
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Oscar Isaac
Person
Kathy Bates
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Creator Christina “Tinx” Najjar Signs With WME

Christina Najjar, best known as the creator “Tinx” on TikTok, has signed with WME for representation in all areas. Najjar was previously with UTA for six months before joining WME at the start of the new year. The creator has 1.5 million followers on TikTok and recently collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop for a “rich mom” parody video in October that made fun of stereotypical wealthy women living in Brentwood. Building off her presence on social media, Najjar has also partnered with Dior and Armani Beauty, while other partnerships have included Chipotle for a Tinx burrito bowl, L.A.’s Erewhon grocery store for a namesake smoothie and a custom sundae at the restaurant Craig’s. Najjar has also launched a book club with the subscription service Literati and interviewed Katie Couric about her memoir as part of the club’s first book selection. With WME, Najjar is looking to expand her presence, especially in film and television, as she continues to build her career as a digital creator best known for her vlogs, parody videos and “older sister”–style relationship advice videos. Based in L.A., Najjar continues to be managed by Seth Jacobs at Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Scott Oranburg at Paul Hastings LLP.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheWrap

Jean-Jacques Beineix, French Director of ‘Betty Blue’ and ‘Diva,’ Dies at 75

French director Jean-Jacques Beineix died in Paris on Thursday after battling a long illness, according to his brother who told French outlet Le Monde. Beineix was 75. Beineix is best known for directing 80s French films “Betty Blue” (1986), “Diva” (1981) and “The Moon in the Gutter” (1983). Beineix paved the way for fellow French directors Luc Besson, Leos Carax and Jean-Pierre Jeunet.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock’s ‘The Unforgivable’ Tops Nielsen’s Streaming Movie Chart

Sandra Bullock’s The Unforgivable easily topped Nielsen’s movie streaming chart in its first full week of play on Netflix. For the week of Dec. 13-19, the film racked up a hefty 556 million minutes of viewing time, according to Nielsen. The Unforgivable also won a spot on Nielsen’s top 10 list of most watched streaming programs for the week, coming in No. 6. Nora Fingscheidt directed The Unforgivable, which is based on the 2009 British miniseries about a woman who is released from prison after two decades. Nielsen’s streaming ratings, which are delayed by roughly a month, cover viewing on TV sets and...
MOVIES
Variety

Rachel Zegler on ‘West Side Story’ Oscar Buzz, ‘Shazam 2’ and White Latina Privilege

Rachel Zegler saw the first cut of “West Side Story” in September 2021, along with co-stars Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez and Mike Faist. When director Steven Spielberg surprised them by showing up at the end of the credits, he was met with tears and gratitude. The latest episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast features 20-year-old Zegler, whose career is taking off. The rising star discusses white Latina privilege, the Oscar buzz that she’s been receiving for her performance and her upcoming roles in the superhero sequel “Shazam 2” and Disney’s live action version of “Snow White.” Listen below! Discovered by...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evp#New Wave#Taps#Bron Studios
Deadline

‘Euphoria’s Storm Reid Joins HBO’s ‘The Last Of Us’ Series Adaptation As Riley

Euphoria and A Wrinkle in Time actress Storm Reid will join HBO’s The Last of Us series adaptation, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, Deadline has learned. The series, based on the widely popular 2013 PlayStation game of the same name, hails from Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and The Last Of Us creator Neil Druckmann. Based on Naughty Dog’s award-winning video game, The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a deadly virus. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone to the Fireflies, a...
TV SERIES
The Independent

SAG awards: Kristen Stewart, Alana Haim, Leonardo DiCaprio and the other big snubs on nomination night

Kristen Stewart, Alana Haim, and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the actors who didn’t receive Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award nominations despite acclaimed performances last year. The full list of nominees for the 28th SAG Awards was unveiled by Tick, tick...BOOM! actor Vanessa Hudgens and Dopesick star Rosario Dawson during an Instagram Live on Wednesday (12 January). Across film categories, The Power of the Dog, House of Gucci, Belfast, CODA, King Richard, and Being The Ricardos earned the most nominations. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog won its cast members acting nominations,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Madrid, Spain
Variety

How Familiar Faces in Oscar Races May Put Squeeze on Rookies

The writing and directing races are being dominated by familiar faces, which can break some records in Oscar’s history. Suppose the Variety awards circuit Oscar predictions charts are to be believed. In that case, eight of the top 12 candidates for director are former nominees and winners, leaving little room for first-timers, such as Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”), Siân Heder (“CODA”) and Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”). If the Oscar nominees consisted of all former hopefuls, it would be the first time in 71 years that this would occur in the category. The 1950 lineup...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Godfather of Harlem Renewed, Critics Choice Date and More

Godfather of Harlem will continue to walk the neighborhood streets, with a renewal for a 10-episode third season, it was announced on Thursday. The Epix drama, starring Forest Whitaker, will begin production this summer in New York. The series “tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles,” per the official synopsis. In Season 3, Bumpy continues “to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hot Package Du Jour: Annie Mumolo Teams With Emily Goldwyn On Wonderland Series ‘Bad Habit’ About Nuns In The Cannabis Game

EXCLUSIVE: The material marketplace is beginning to perk up. Deadline hears that Wonderland has Annie Mumolo (Bridesmaids, Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar) and Emily Goldwyn (Emily in Paris, SMILF) co-writing Bad Habit, a proposed comedy series that would star Mumolo about nuns who get into the pot-selling business. When a convent in California’s Central Valley is rocked by a scandal that puts it on the brink of bankruptcy, a resourceful group of nuns struggles to keep it afloat in a community that desperately needs them. On a wing and a prayer, they get into cultivating and selling marijuana...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

ACE Editors to Honor Sundance Institute

American Cinema Editors plans to present the Sundance Institute with its highest honor, the ACE Golden Eddie Award, at the 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards ceremony, which is slated to be held March 5 at the ACE Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. The Golden Eddie traditionally recognizes a filmmaker, but this year ACE broke tradition for the first time. “The ACE board voted to honor an entity rather than an individual,” stated ACE president Kevin Tent. “Since 1981, the Sundance Institute has launched some of the most talented and vital voices in global film. Having just celebrated their 40-year anniversary, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Nightmare Alley’: Read The Screenplay For Guillermo Del Toro’s Noir Cautionary Tale

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. “I wanted to render a classic story in a very alive and contemporary way – I wanted people to feel they are watching a story pertinent to our world,” says Nightmare Alley director and co-writer Guillermo del Toro, whose penchant for stylishly crafted horror stories took a turn for the decidedly noir with his latest film. Del Toro and his writing partner Kim Morgan, an accomplished film journalist and essayist, turned to author William Lindsay Gresham’s fatalistic 1946 novel...
MOVIES
Variety

Kendrick Lamar’s PGLang Company Sets First Feature, Teams With Matt Stone and Trey Parker for Live-Action Comedy at Paramount

Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar’s PGLang company has teamed with Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s Park County banner to produce a new feature film for Paramount Pictures. The live-action comedy, written by Vernon Chatman, will “depict the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man, who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum, discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.” Lamar and PGLang partner Dave Free will produce the project alongside Stone and Parker. Paramount Pictures will handle theatrical distribution, home entertainment and television licensing rights on the project, with Paramount Plus acquiring...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Passing': How Classic Hitchcock Thrillers Influenced the Dreamy Black-and-White Look

This story about “Passing” first appeared in a feature about black-and-white cinematography in the Below-the-Line issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. That is one of the sumptuous phrases that cinematographer Eduard Grau employs while talking about the visual style of Rebecca Hall’s “Passing.” The writing and directing debut of the actress Hall (“Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” “Christine”), “Passing” is set in 1920s New York City, where a Black woman (Tessa Thompson) meets a Black childhood friend (Ruth Negga), who is married to a white man and living as a white woman in the bigoted society of the time.
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy