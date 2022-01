Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin secured his 15th straight winning season as head coach this year after the Steelers finished the 2021-22 season with a 9-7-1 record. Tomlin was previously tied with former Browns coach Marty Schottenheimer with 14 straight winning seasons. Tomlin now has the record for the longest winning season streak for a coach to start out their NFL coaching career. This means in every single year that Tomlin has coached in the NFL, he's finished with a winning record. Not many coaches can say that.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO