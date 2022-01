Formula One race director Michael Masi’s position is said to be “untenable” following the controversy of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and is causing a “headache” for the FIA ahead of the 2022 season. Lewis Hamilton is reportedly awaiting the results of the FIA’s inquiry into the season-ending race, which saw Max Verstappen beat him to the title on the final lap of the campaign, amid suggestions that he could walk away from the sport. Mercedes and Hamilton were left furious after a number of decisions from Masi during the closing stages of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix helped...

