Autoblog is Live: Playing 'Forza Horizon 5'

No surprise here--the game had the biggest launch week in Xbox history. Forza Horizon 5 celebrated the biggest launch in the entire 20-year history of the Xbox, and the racing title continues to speed its way into the record books. With five million players on its first day and ten million within the first two weeks, the game has now surpassed 15 million players according to industry analyst MauroNL on Twitter. Congratulating Playground Games for the impressive benchmark, the post in question provides a screenshot as proof, listing the current Forza 5 playerbase at 15,009,018. Reaching this figure in only 65 days equates to an average of over 230,000 daily.
