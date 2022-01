Have you been counting down the days until you could bring the Dune DVD home? Well, the release date is finally here! And it’s no secret we love the film!. Let’s go back a bit. Dune is a book written in 1965 by Frank Herbert. It’s a sweeping epic that spans over six books to tell one of the largest stories in modern history. Similar to A Song of Ice and Fire (the basis for the Game of Thrones series), it is an epic story that has a ton of richly developed characters, stories, and locations. It’s quite a series (I happened to have read the first three books in the past year). This film brings to the screen the first half of the first book. And, in my opinion, does an incredible job of it.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO