Gov. Hogan To Unveil New Legislative Priorities

One would expand the Re-Fund The Police Initiative introduced last year. Annapolis, Md (KM) Legislation to combat crime in Maryland is being proposed by Governor Larry Hogan. At a news conference on Monday at the State House, Hogan announced the expansion of last year’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative to three years at $500-million. The expanded initiative includes $220-million for “historic salary increases and bonuses” to help police departments around the state with recruitment and retention of officers, and make their pay more competitive. There’s also $137-million for a 50% increase in state police aid to local jurisdictions, and $50-million for capital improvements tor Maryland State Police Barracks and a new tactical services building for the Special Operations Division. There’s also $37-million to fully fund victim services providers. And the package includes $30-million for Neighborhood Safety Grants to support hardware upgrades such as lighting, cameras and increases in security services for community organizations, businesses, districts and main streets.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO