ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Loot River is Swimming in Splendid Details

By Jordan Helm on January 11, 2022
hardcoregamer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much should one spend talking about the minor details circumnavigating a game’s core? Does it come across as having been distracted away from or flat-out refusing to tackle the bulk of what’s on show? Not to say finer details are never a worthwhile area to indulge on, but how best...

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
hardcoregamer.com

Bullets Fly in Blazing Technicolor in Shinorubi Launch Trailer

Extremely colorful bullet-hell shooter Shinorubi got a new trailer today in anticipation of its January 20 arrival on Steam Early Access. Last Boss 88 has already put out a handful videos explaining different aspects of their game, but this one brings it all together in a way that will likely help any viewer get up to speed on everything the game is bringing to the table.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Get Exploring Through Space with Astroneer on Nintendo Switch

Astroneer has been a delightfully popular space adventure indie title that let players dive into the unknown planets through the solar system. Now it’s available and raring to go on Nintendo Switch, where players can take adventures on the go or relax in space at home with others online. The only limit is how far these astronauts are willing to go, so get ready to find materials and expand on the horizon that awaits them throughout endless space.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Floating Above the Post-Apocalypse in Forever Skies Teaser Reveal

Every day there’s a new end of the world and each new apocalypse comes with a reminder that, while life can be damaged, its utter eradication is going to take a little more than mankind can handle. Admitted, there’s no promise anything resembling human will get to see what’s next, but the planet keeps spinning as life changes and adapts to whatever the new normal may be. The post-disaster hope, though, is that the apocalypse is at least partly reversible, and maybe after the worst has happened we can be smart enough to turn the wreckage of civilization into a new home. Forever Skies takes place in a world overrun by clouds of green toxic dust, and while people built upwards to escape it there was only so much they could do. A lone human needs to get back down to the ground, however, because it’s possible there’s a cure for their family somewhere in the deadly haze.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Ice Cold Carnage in New Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem Reveal Trailer

The end of the world was a busy time. An invading alien army knocked over the planet’s defenses and laid waste to anything that even smelled like resistance, crushing the Earth with hordes of disposable monstrosities. While the combined forces of Earth’s armies were little more than a pleasant workout for the overlord Mental’s forces, “Serious” Sam Stone was another thing entirely. One encounter after another ended in defeat for the invaders until finally Mental blew up the planet by punching it in the face with the moon, but not before Serious Sam went wandering through time. While the final confrontation has been on hold since Serious Sam 2 got cut short way back in 2005, the last several games have been set on Earth as it tried its best to resist the inevitable. Between Serious Sam: BFE and Serious Sam: Planet Badass it would seem that just about everything that could be told had been but, no, there’s still room for a short story or two. “Story” being loosely defined in this case as “…and then Serious Sam went to Siberia and blew up everything.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Straka Studio
hardcoregamer.com

Pokémon Unite Adds Trevenant, Coming to Pokémon World Championships

Pokémon Unite was first seen as an underdog upon its announcement but has quickly become a popular title forcing naysayers to eat Murkrow. The game has grown so much that it continues adding updates and will be playable at a major event level. Trevenant, the Ghost/Grass-type Pokémon will be...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Discover a Whole New Adventure in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The countdown to the latest Pokemon adventure is growing ever closer, and we’ve yet again been gifted with another teaser trailer to get players excited. There’s only a few snippits of new gameplay in this one, but it’s exciting nonetheless as every day we move further towards a type of adventure that players aren’t even sure what to fully expect from. It looks like a grand time so far, so one can only imagine it’ll be fun to really get started in the Hisui region in a little over two weeks time.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Nintendo Unveils New Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Trailer

Persona 4 Arena remains one of Arc System Works’ most enjoyable fighting games — and one of the few to use an outside license. In this instance, the large and varied cast of Persona 4 shines in a fighting adventure that saw both a base game and an upgraded game because it’s a 2D fighter so of course it did. Having the more reality-based setting of Persona featured in a crazy-fast fighting game stood out and the title itself has remained a lot of fun — so much so that folks wanted the Ultimax version on modern platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

In Nightmare Brings Its Horrors to PlayStation on March 29

Thanks to games like Little Nightmares II, gamers have had plenty of chances to explore nightmare-like scenarios, but what about navigating an actual nightmare with all the personal trials and terrors that come with it? It seems this is what’s in store for players when In Nightmare arrives on PlayStation 4 and PS5 consoles on March 29.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
hardcoregamer.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Receives New Overview Trailer

Pokémon mainline games have allowed players to catch’em all in turned based combat. But Pokémon Legends: Arceus is introducing us to a brand new way to complete every Pokémon Master’s goal. An overview trailer has been posted to provide a quick rundown. In Legends: Arceus,...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Details for Year 2 of Hitman 3 Revealed

IO Interactive have announced the release date and the details for Year 2 of Hitman 3. It will begin on January 20 as the game has offered a ton of content since its release. One of the bigger aspects to year two comes to the tech for PC as players can expect Ray Tracing, variable rate shading and XeSS. Performance and visuals will see a boost as Hitman 3 will be one of the first games to include XeSS. VR, which was currently tied to PlayStation prior, is available day one for PC. You can see the full breakdown of the update below and you can read our review of Hitman 3 here.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Final Dying 2 Know Episode Delivers Dying Light 2 Stay Human Launch Trailer

Techland today dropped the launch trailer for Dying Light 2 Stay Human and provided more details about the game’s co-op and presentation. The final episode of Dying 2 Know premiered today, giving players a final look at Dying Light 2 Stay Human ahead of launch. This included details on the game’s four-player co-op, the last-gen console versions, and the final launch trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Release Date Revealed

Kirby and the Forgotten Land was revealed just a few months ago, and Nintendo has showcased not only the first fully 3D entry in the series – but also revealed some of the copy abilities. We know that the sword will come back, but new powers abound as well. Kirby will be able to burrow underground and hop up to take out foes, blast foes with a horn, and even partake in a bit of fishing this time around. Variety is the spice of life and Kirby’s newest entry will continue that trend for the long-running series. Surprisingly for a game revealed so soon, Nintendo will be releasing it fairly quickly after it was revealed – Kirby and the Forgotten Land hits the Switch in digital and physical forms on March 22, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Shadow Man: Remastered Creeps onto Consoles

Shadow Man is one of those games which was quite cool at the time but never seemed to hit it big. Since its release in 1999, there have been no sequels or spin-offs. Fans of this dark action-adventure game (or total newcomers) will be able to play Shadow Man: Remastered starting today.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Scientists spot ‘intruder’ flying through space and disturbing distant star

Scientists have spotted an “intruder” disturbing a forming star in a distant star system.Researchers watched as the object – which was not a part of the system – came close enough to the binary protostar that it interacted with the environment around it. As it flew past, it left a chaotic stream of dust and gas in its wake.Such events have been seen before in computer simulations. But they have remained largely theoretical.Now scientists say they have directly observed such a phenomenon, using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) telescopes.“Observational evidence of flyby events...
ASTRONOMY
vg247.com

Fortnite players are desperate for the old Loot Llamas back

Here’s a question for all you Fortnite players out there, what do you think of the Loot Llamas? These illusive packages of supplies have long been a staple of the battle royale shooter, and have gone through their own vast collection of changes over the years. Now, as we’ve arrived on a whole new island, a portion of the playerbase long for the llamas of the past.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Shares Massive Gameplay Overview Trailer

We are a mere 15 days away from Pokemon Legends: Arceus officially releasing, and it feels like we keep getting spoiled with outpouring information about the brand new title. Now we’ve really got it good, as Nintendo has dropped a full 13-minute gameplay video with slews of entirely brand new gameplay footage, information and more that fans can analyze and get excited over during this near two week wait. Take a close look at walking around and gathering items with Pokemon to craft goods, finding different Pokemon out at all times of day, battling and more. There’s so much to see in this massive trailer, it’s exciting to think about what else we still haven’t seen yet.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best Bioethanol Fireplaces and Pits for Enjoying a Fire, Anywhere

A fireplace can make any home feel like a cozy cabin, but if you live in an apartment, condo, or you don’t have a flue, you might have assumed that owning one would be totally out of reach. But the truth is that there are fireplaces you can safely set up anywhere. The key is to choose the right fuel source, and one of the best options is bioethanol. A bioethanol fireplace can be set up indoors, even in a small apartment. Or, if you want an option for entertaining outdoors, you can invest in a clean-burning outdoor pit. Chemically, bioethanol...
LIFESTYLE
hardcoregamer.com

Magic Castle Soundtrack Now Available on Vinyl

Many indie developers got their start on the Net Yaroze. Magic Castle was one such PS1 game developed in the era but that never received an official release. Over twenty years later, the game has finally been completed and released, and so is the soundtrack. The Magic Castle album is...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Action Arcade Wrestling Coming to Nintendo Switch in February

Action Arcade Wrestling first hit Steam two years ago as CHIKARA: Action Arcade Wrestling before being rebranded without CHIKARA upon that company’s closure. Since then, it has hit the PS4 and Xbox One consoles and will be coming to the Switch sooner rather than later. It’s a fast-paced wrestling game that aims to offer up enough depth for folks wanting it while still being easy to pick up and play.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Ravva and the Cyclops Curse Now on PS5

8-bit games may be games of the past but some current titles are bringing plenty of nostalgia. If you’re in search of a throwback platformer Ravva and the Cyclops Curse has you covered. Originally released in September 2021, this pixelated adventure is now available on PS5. An evil curse...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy