ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

CES 2022: EVs and Future of Automotive Tech Took Center Stage

By Marc Carter
Tree Hugger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectric vehicles continue to dominate the automotive industry. At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, electric vehicles and future automotive tech took center stage. Several automakers turned CES into an auto show to debut their future electric vehicles (EVs) and EV technology that we could soon see on...

www.treehugger.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Verge

Cadillac’s autonomous future looks too rich for my blood

Cadillac announced a pair of autonomous vehicle concepts that are a definite improvement over last year’s toaster-shaped thingamajig, but also seem designed to appeal to the 1 percent of the 1 percent of the 1 percent. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Rich people like cars and robots.)
CARS
Carscoops

Rolls Royce Spectre EV Spied, Tricked-Out Land Cruiser, And Crashed FXX K Evo: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. After being appointed CEO of VinFast in July, Micheal Lohscheller announced that he will be leaving the company due to “personal reasons”. The executive has had a substantial amount of experience in the industry, being the former vice president of the VW Group of America and then CEO of Opel before accepting the reigns at VinFast. Lohschellar will be replaced by VinFast’s current Vice-Chair Le Thi Thu Thuy, who will be in charge of the company’s introduction of A, B, and C segment vehicles scheduled for next month.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Vinfast unveils 5 EVs at 2022 CES, confirms pricing for first US-bound models

It was only in 2018 that Vinfast arrived on the scene with its first vehicles, a sedan and crossover based on donor BMW platforms. Since then the Vietnamese automaker has turned its focus toward electric vehicles and established a presence in the U.S., with the first two U.S.-bound vehicles, the VF8 (previously VF E35) and VF9 (previously VF E36) crossovers, unveiled last November at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.
CARS
Robb Report

Subaru’s New 1,100 HP Electric Race Car Concept Was Designed to Conquer Nürburgring

Subaru’s motorsports division is best known for its success in rally racing, but a new concept could change that. Subaru Tecnica International (STI) just unveiled an electric race concept called the STI E-RA at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon. The division’s engineers have big goals for the nearly 1,100 hp speed machine, too—they think it’s capable of conquering Nürburgring. The STI E-RA—the last three letters stand for “Electric Record Attempt”—is designed to presage a new carbon-neutral era of racing. The result is a vehicle that a looks a lot more like an endurance racer than a souped-up version of one of Subaru’s...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Automotive#Gm#Evs#Chrysler#The Airflow Vision#Chevy#Silverado#Equinox Ev
TechCrunch

The best (and weirdest) future car tech at CES 2022

Your car — at least in the eyes of automakers and tech companies — is a third space, a place where you can work or lounge or watch TV. It’s a device, connecting you with the other devices that run your life. It’s an assistant, anticipating your needs by creepily watching you and collecting data on your every movement.
CARS
Benzinga

Mullen Automotive Recognized as Game Changer in EV Market

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announced that HotCars recently ranked Mullen and its EV crossover, the FIVE, No. 2 among the publication’s annual “10 EV Startups to Watch Out For” honorees for 2022. “I am delighted that the world is starting to take notice of the Mullen FIVE and what we have to offer the EV market and beyond,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The debut of our EV crossover, the Mullen FIVE, at the 2021 LA International Auto Show this past November was a great success and very well received by everyone. This is just the start for Mullen; we’re looking forward to showcasing all we have to offer.”
ECONOMY
Truth About Cars

Abandoned History: General Motors’ High Technology Engine, and Other CAFE Foibles (Part I)

A modern and efficient V8 of 4.1 liters, the HT4100 was the exciting way forward for Cadillac’s propulsion needs in the early Eighties. The engine came hot on the tail of a very iffy cylinder deactivation experiment, V8-6-4. Unfortunately, just like the cylinder games before and the Northstar after, the HT was plagued with issues that took years to iron out. The HT in its name meant High Technology but could’ve meant Halfway There. Let’s travel back to the Seventies and talk cylinders.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Vietnam
insideevs.com

Tesla Pivots On Battery Tech And It Starts A Major Trend

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

GM Announces 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV And Blazer EV At CES 2022

During her keynote speech at CES 2022, General Motors CEO Mary Barra confirmed that the automaker would introduce the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV and Blazer EV sometime in 2023. The presentation (which also introduced the highly anticipated Silverado EV) included a few images of the Equinox, showing a sleek and sporty electric crossover that will reportedly start at around $30,000.
CARS
Inc.com

3 Tech Trends at CES 2022 That Will Shape the Future of Business

The Omicron variant hasn't kept the future of technology from showing up in Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES. On Wednesday, Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, which organizes CES, spoke about the trends at this year's conference that will shape the future of business and technology.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Shropshire Star

Vehicle tech takes centre stage at CES

A colour-changing BMW and a fully autonomous tractor have been showcased at the technology convention. BMW has unveiled a new feature that can change the exterior colour of a car with the press of a button, using the E Ink technology best known for being used in the Kindle e-reader.
CARS
electrek.co

Indigo set to launch rideshare and delivery EVs at CES

Indigdo Technologies promises “a new class” of purpose-built electric vehicles that it says are smooth, spacious, sustainable, and aimed at the meaty middle of the rideshare and delivery markets. They’re also promising in-wheel electric motors, active suspension systems, wireless high-speed charging, and revolutionary battery management software at a competitive price.
SOFTWARE
insideevs.com

EV Startup Indigo Unveils Designs For Flow Commercial EVs At CES

Boston-based commercial electric vehicle startup Indigo Technologies is introducing two new designs at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, the Flow ride-sharing vehicle and Flow Plus delivery van. Founded by Ian Hunter, an MIT professor and inventor of the first so-called robotic wheel with integrated electric suspension and propulsion, Indigo Technologies...
CARS
Carscoops

ElectraMeccanica Solo EV Concept Shows Off High-Tech Interior At CES

ElectraMeccanica has used CES to introduce an “all-new, conceptual refresh” of its SOLO EV. The changes are apparently limited to the cabin, where designers installed a new dashboard and high-tech controls. The company didn’t go into many specifics, but the changes are immediately apparent as the digital instrument...
CARS
mediapost.com

CES Generates Abundance Of Automotive News

While some of the announcements shifted from onstage to online, the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas was still a catalyst for plenty of automotive news. General Motors Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra presentation Wednesday was online instead of onstage and included the reveal of the 2024 Silverado EV, which will have a GM-estimated 400-mile range on a full charge. The automaker is now taking reservations for the pickup truck at Chevrolet.com.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy