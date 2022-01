Bitcoin’s rally to recover losses is hampered by $48K and $49K resistance levels. According to prominent crypto trader Michael Poppe, prospective Bitcoin investors would do well to study current short-term resistance and support levels. Resistance levels are points on a bitcoin price chart where the upward price movement is hampered by an inclination to sell the asset. The asset owner may choose to sell, since once the price hits the resistance level, it may drop again. Similarly, a support level is a level at which buyers will buy before the price increases above that level. Good trading opportunities arise when support or resistance levels are broken.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO