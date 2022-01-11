This Is How Dire the Need for Substitute Teachers Is in This Local School District

Central Bucks School District is eagerly seeking substitute teachers. Image via Pexels.

Central Bucks School District, in dire need of substitutes, is now turning to its community for classroom coverage. Emily Rizzo of WHYY went through the ABCs of how this unusual hiring stance became necessary.

This third-largest district in Pennsylvania (17,000-plus students) found itself caught off guard, owing to staff absences and the thinning of substitute ranks. COVID-19 and its Omicron variant are targeted as likely causes for the scarcity.

Although the official word is that anyone with a bachelor’s degree is welcome, candidates must undergo an interview process, presumably with background screening.

Following the application process, authorized candidates will be trained in classroom management and professionalism. Once hired, they’ll start at $225 a day, a recruiting carrot on the stick that’s above the normal rate.

The district is also shuffling staff among several schools, adopting a chessboard strategy to move traditional resources where they are needed most.